Jackson, MI

MLive.com

See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game

SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17

ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 17.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
MLive.com

Michigan State adjusting to life without Malik Hall. Again.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State knows what life is like without Malik Hall. And it knows what a challenge the next several weeks or more will be like without its senior forward on the court. “It’s not easy,” Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said. “We’ve been there, done that.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan finishes strong for much-needed win over Northwestern

ANN ARBOR -- This time, Michigan had enough answers in crunch time. The Wolverines used a 10-0 second-half run to grab the lead for good in a competitive game with Northwestern on Sunday afternoon, winning 85-78 at Crisler Center. Michigan got balanced scoring, led by sophomore Kobe Bufkin’s 21 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo on rotation changes, scheduling issues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – One young Michigan State player saw his role expand dramatically in the last week while another saw his minutes lessen. For the second straight game, Spartans freshman forward Carson Cooper played a significant role in Michigan State’s frontcourt. Cooper played 12 minutes in the Spartans’...
EAST LANSING, MI

