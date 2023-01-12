Read full article on original website
Related
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
WNYT
Cohoes man recounts vicious attack by a stranger
COHOES – Damien Bacon was home with his girlfriend in Cohoes on December 30, when he heard yelling outside. First, his girlfriend’s mother went out. “I heard her yelling with a man, so I came down my stairs, my porch, and as soon as he saw me, he met me halfway into my driveway,” he said.
Police: Truck pulled from Mohawk was stolen in 1983
Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police.
WNYT
Albany detective lieutenant retires after 25 years of service
A longtime member of the Albany Police Department is retiring. Detective Lieutenant Eric Crist served 25 years. He’s most recently served as supervisor of the Children and Family Services Unit.
Police: Drugged Cohoes man drives with 3 kids
A Cohoes man was nabbed by Watervliet Police on Monday, January 9, after he allegedly drove three kids around the city while high on an unnamed drug.
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
SP: Local HS teacher sends inappropriate images to child
A teacher from Averill Park High School has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under 17 and sending them indecent images. Peter Bertram of Nassau, 43, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
Need for youth psych beds prompts unusual budget request for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
The Scott administration requested fast-tracked funding for a new inpatient adolescent psychiatry unit at the Bennington hospital, a project still in the planning stage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Need for youth psych beds prompts unusual budget request for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
WNYT
Police: Cohoes man was drunken driving with three kids in car
A man from Cohoes is accused of driving under the influence, with three kids in the car. Michael Smith, 29, was arrested in Watervliet on Jan. 9, after he was pulled over near 25th Street and Second Avenue. Police just released the information on Tuesday. Smith was high, and there...
WNYT
Pair charged in Duanesburg storage unit break-in
Two people from Albany are arrested, accused of breaking into storage units. It happened last November at Superior Storage in Duanesburg, say police, but Edward Cruz and Trista Lohmeyer were just arrested on Tuesday. Each faces 91 counts of burglary, along with charges of grand larceny, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
WNYT
North Adams gets Massachusetts state grant to prevent gun violence
City leaders in North Adams hope a new grant will go a long way towards preventing gun violence in the community. The five-year grant comes from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. It means $629,000 over the next five years will go towards community-based violence prevention and intervention...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
WNYT
Albany police chief eager to build on department’s success, deal with challenges
The Albany Police Department has the same mission in 2023 that they always have. That is to save lives and protect the community. However, the department is also dealing with challenges. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says he wants to build on the success of last year. He says his...
WNYT
Navy veteran, 100, from Albany County gets first photo ID
A 100-year-old Navy World War II veteran in Albany County finally has his first photo ID. George Jenkins was born in 1922. He had been living independently, but recently became ill. He needed a photo ID to transition from a recent hospital stay to new senior housing. However, it wasn’t...
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from New York was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 92 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 11:40...
Glens Falls’ food truck corrals face an uncertain future
For years, a visit to Lawrence Street on a spring, summer or fall Thursday has been a special thing. Cars line the street and locals flock by the sidewalk, all headed to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their common destination would be the venue's weekly food truck corral, a seasonal event that has formed its own loyal community.
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver clocked doing 120 mph before crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 54-year-old man from Rutland was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in West Rutland early this morning. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling west on US 4 at approximately 120 miles-per-hour at around 12:15 a.m. Police say they witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate...
Emaciated Dog Found In Abandoned Car, Woman From Region Charged
A 26-year-old woman is facing animal abuse charges after an emaciated dog was found abandoned in a car in the region, authorities said.State Police in Washington County were called shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with reports of an abandoned vehicle blocking traffic in the town Granville on…
Comments / 0