Read full article on original website
Jenn
5d ago
why does it take so dang long to execute people ... i know there is an appeal process but geeze
Reply
15
RarityStation51
5d ago
And it only took 20 years for his Execution to finally happen and I bet it goes to hell as Oklahoma is known for botching Executions....
Reply
5
Michelle
5d ago
Bye bye 👋 but it took to long....God bless that elderly couple 👫 may they rest in paradise in peace
Reply
12
Related
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’
Authorities said the search for a missing Oklahoma 4-year-old girl, Athena Brownfield, is now being considered a "recovery operation."
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023
McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
abc17news.com
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
Man arrested in Florida for 2007 death of Boston mother whose body was never found
A man has been arrested in Florida for the 2007 death of a Boston mother whose body was never found, authorities announced. CBS Boston reports Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared 16 years ago. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 33-year-old David Pena will be arraigned...
TDOC death row inmate James Dellinger dies before execution date
A Tennessee death row inmate, James Dellinger, died Monday at Nashville’s Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
Father demands answers after Arizona boy dies days after being taken into state care
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona’s child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and...
Husband of Ana Walshe charged with murder
Prosecutors announced Tuesday that Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, has been charged with her murder. He was initially charged last week with misleading investigators in the ongoing search for his wife, a mother of three, who was last seen in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. Nancy Chen has more.
Alabama withdraws from voter registration data sharing group
Alabama's new secretary of state announced the state's withdrawal Tuesday from a 32-state voter registration partnership, a data-sharing effort that was designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has sometimes become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories. A day after being sworn in, Wes Allen sent a letter...
ualrpublicradio.org
Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history
With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues
A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
CBS News
Failed GOP candidate arrested in shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico
(CNN) -- A Republican former candidate for New Mexico's legislature who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings that damaged homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for state House...
Supreme Court rejects Missouri challenge to tax cut rule in COVID aid package
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a legal battle brought by the state of Missouri over a measure in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package that prohibited states from using economic relief money awarded to them to offset tax cuts. The court fight took aim at...
Ex-GOP candidate charged with targeting Democrats in Albuquerque
A failed Republican candidate for the New Mexico state House has been arrested, accused by police of masterminding multiple shootings on local Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discusses this case and the latest from Capitol Hill.
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Truck driver falls asleep at the wheel, closes down interstate for hours
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Interstate 10 eastbound at FM365 has reopened following an early Tuesday morning crash. A Mack truck tractor pulling two FedEx semi-tailors overturned on the highway at 7:25 a.m. Troopers believe the driver was traveling east on Interstate 10 when he fell asleep and hit a...
Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It's a $500 Fine
Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 23