Northampton County district attorney announces reelection bid, setting the stage for fierce primary race

Terry Houck has officially announced his reelection bid for Northampton County district attorney.

And as he did in winning the 2019 race, Houck will face a Democratic primary opponent, and fierce early campaigning portends a heated showdown leading up to the May 16 election.

The challenger, former Northampton County Court Judge Stephen G. Baratta, last week fired off a lengthy memo accusing Houck of ethical violations involving Houck’s chief assistant district attorney, Richard H. Pepper.

Standing in the county rotunda entrance Thursday and flanked by some 20 members of his staff, Houck gave a 10-minute statement highlighting his achievements despite the coronavirus.

“When I was sworn in as district attorney on Jan. 6, 2020, we had no idea the adversity a global pandemic would soon cause,” Houck said. “Although our world changed dramatically, for the Northampton County district attorney’s office, it was business as usual.”

The experienced prosecutor said he wants to add programs to those he implemented as DA.

“That is why I am humbly asking for you to allow me to continue in another term the work I started when you elected me your district attorney in 2019,” Houck said.

He did not address Baratta’s complaint in his opening statement, but discussed it while taking media questions afterward.

Baratta, who filed a complaint with the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, contends that Pepper maintains a private law practice while working as a full-time prosecutor and that Pepper improperly represented someone accused of criminal harassment. Those accusations, according to Baratta, are grounds for an ethics investigation at the state level and a review at the county level of any possible work conflict.

Houck said none of his 23 full-time assistants, including Pepper, does any work that conflicts with their criminal cases. Other outside work is permitted, Houck said.

“The bottom line is this: There is no conflict of interest with anything anybody does,” he said.

Baratta, reached by telephone later Thursday, said: “The taxpayers are paying [Pepper]. If he takes vacation time or personal days, he gets paid for those days.”

The state disciplinary board, which handles cases involving attorneys, has never sanctioned Pepper, according to online records. Pepper, who attended Houck’s news conference, declined to comment.

Houck says he is the most qualified candidate for the post, with more than 3 ½ decades of prosecutorial experience. Among highlights, he said his office created a community outreach program for citizens to learn about crime-stopping topics; created a full-time drug task force; sponsored a drug-awareness video involving county residents who have battled addiction; and helped to bring a $2 million settlement against large pharmaceutical companies over opioid abuse, with the money going toward county drug-abatement programs.

After 10 years as a Philadelphia police officer, Houck earned a law degree from Temple University and worked in various prosecutorial roles for district attorneys in Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties before being elected Northampton DA.

The 66-year-old Forks Township resident replaced John Morganelli, whom he worked under in Northampton County for 13 of the 28 years that Morganelli served as chief prosecutor.

Baratta, also 66, was first elected judge in 1997. In 2007, he was retained by voters for a second 10-year term, followed by another 10-year-retention term five years ago, before announcing in December he was retiring.

A Bethlehem resident, Baratta grew up in Bangor and is a 1974 graduate of Bangor Area High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1978 from Lafayette College and, three years later, received a law degree from Fordham University in New York City. Before becoming a judge, Baratta was a first assistant district attorney in Northampton County.

No Republican has announced a campaign for district attorney.

It has been unusual in either Lehigh or Northampton counties to see a sitting district attorney face a primary election campaign. John Morganelli, the former Northampton district attorney, served nearly three decades before being elected a county judge in 2019. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin has served since 1998.

“It’s extremely rare that we go out and seek a challenger to an incumbent Democrat,” said Matt Munsey, the Northampton County Democratic Committee chair. He said the party’s policy is generally to remain neutral in primary races.

Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com .