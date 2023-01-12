ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ann Arbor

 5 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris is Ann Arbor.

The visit is for a conversation around the administration’s ongoing efforts “to combat the climate crisis.”

She is traveling with Energy Secretary, and former Michigan Governor, Jennifer Granholm. They participated in a moderated conversation about the Administration’s efforts "to combat the climate crisis and the work ahead in 2023."

Dottie
5d ago

Climate has been changing from the beginning of time,but they are going to fix the problem in the next two years they can't even fix the problems they have caused in America. 🇺🇲🇺🇸

