Gadsden County announces holiday closures, service changes for MLK Day

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, Gadsden County announced their closures and service changes for the holiday.

The following County businesses will be closed on Monday:



Gadsden County offices

Gadsden County Libraries

Gadsden County Public Works

Gadsden County Animal Control

Gadsden County Mosquito Control

Gadsden County parks will remain open.

Animal-related emergency services are advised to contact the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at 850-875-8811. Contact St. Francis Wildlife Association at 850-627-4151 regarding injured wildlife.