WJHG-TV
Celebrating The Man In The Sea Museum
WJHG-TV
Dinner at the Park benefitting Man in the Sea Museum
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fun and educational Man in the Sea Museum is celebrating its history. Steve Mulholland, President of the Man in the Sea Museum, said that with Bay County being the home of military diving, the museum is a gem to have in town. He said that many of these things that represent the military diving history were developed and built in Panama City.
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In this Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson throws it back to times of celebrating the area. Tag along with Hudson as he goes through clips of a local business’s grand opening, commercials from back in the day, and some lively music performances.
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven hosts 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Festival
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds gathered in Lynn Haven Monday to honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through celebration. ACURE and the city of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. The festival brings friends and families together for a day of fun. It’s a way of reminding the community what Dr. King’s dream was and the importance of unity.
WJHG-TV
Bay comes up short on the pitch against Gulf Breeze
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College searches for new president
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is still in the market for its next president. The school held a public forum for the community Tuesday to get their opinions. They’ve been looking for the right fit for a while now. The previous President, Dr. John Holdnak...
WJHG-TV
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some say Latitude Margaritaville is where you can permanently be on vacation every day. The Jimmy Buffet-themed 55 and up community is quickly growing just north of Panama City Beach off highway 79. “Unique platform where it’s basically foundational of food, fun music and...
WJHG-TV
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Basketball/Boys.
WJHG-TV
Construction starts on the new FSU Health - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Medical Campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach will soon be home to the most comprehensive health education campus in the area. Tuesday was the official construction kickoff for the new FSU Health - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Medical Campus, located just up SR 79 near Phillip Griffitts Sr. Parkway.
WJHG-TV
Much warmer for mid-week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a mild Monday, Tuesday through Thursday is set to be downright warm. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the mid to low 50s by midnight, and actually warm prior to sunrise back to around 60 degrees. A mild start to Tuesday will allow highs to reach the mid 70s with south winds picking up to 10 mph. Cloud coverage will increase for Tuesday, with a few peeks of sun and a 20% chance for rain. Isolated rain chances continue into Wednesday, where highs get a few degrees warmer yet. By Thursday, a line of showers will move through during the morning and mid-day hours, with temps returning to the 60s on Friday. Heavier rain will move in to dampen the upcoming weekend.
WJHG-TV
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
getthecoast.com
Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!
On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
WJHG-TV
Gulfview United Methodist Church helping community through donation houses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With just three little houses, the Gulfview United Methodist Church is making a big impact in their community, providing for those who are struggling to provide for themselves. “What we have is a pantry and we have people stock the food in the pantry,...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/patchy dense fog developing late. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances tonight will be 10%. On Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with just a 20% chance of rain. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. A cold front will bring a slightly better chance of rain on Thursday w/highs in the mid 70s. Friday will be sunny and slightly cooler. The weekend ahead will be unsettled with storms likely and highs in the 60s. Rain chances Saturday will be 50% (mainly late) and 70% Sunday. Rainfall totals over the next week will be 1-2″.
WJHG-TV
A milder feel returns with rain chances
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with clouds increasing this morning and a stray or spotty light shower possible. We’ll have a chance through the day to see a quick passing shower. You can carry the umbrella if you’ve got places to be and don’t want to be inconvenienced. Otherwise, you could just wait the quick nature of the shower out.
WJHG-TV
Bay beats Mosley, Arnold gets home win over Bozeman
WJHG-TV
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Michael left some Mexico Beach residents with a little more than memories. In the aftermath of the category 5 storm, locals attempted to pick up the pieces, attempting to find whatever they could to remember life before the storm. “Every day we would find someone’s...
Head Start teacher’s positive energy is infectious
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The positive energy in Jackie Jackson’s Head Start classroom at Oscar Patterson Academy is contagious. Jackson is a big reason why. “I love their faces when they learn something new,” said Jackson. “That’s what gets me.” Jackson began teaching tiny humans at Early Education and Care’s Head Start Program about […]
WJHG-TV
Suspect in Custody After Pursuit
Chrisleys celebrate Julie’s 50th birthday as they prepare to report to prison
ATLANTA — As Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to report to prison on Tuesday, their family celebrated Julie’s 50th birthday recently. Last year, the Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Evidence showed the couple took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.
