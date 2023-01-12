Read full article on original website
Reiter named 1st assistant city administrator
The City of Bettendorf will hire its first assistant city administrator. On Tuesday, the City Council approved the position of assistant city administrator and has extended the opportunity to Jeff Reiter, who currently serves as the city’s economic development director, according to a news release. “We’ve talked about succession...
Bush to convert Moline 5th Ave. building to residential
Renew Moline is partnering with Davenport-based Bush Development to give new life to 1701 5th Avenue in Moline. The property (built in 1956) was formerly the headquarters of the RiverStone Group and includes a two-story 35,064-square-foot building and a parking lot directly north of the building. The RiverStone Group donated the property to Renew in August 2022 to spur new life and economic development into downtown Moline, according to a Tuesday release from Renew.
QC’s German-American center hires new chief
A veteran of the Figge Art Museum is the new executive director of the German-American Heritage Center and Museum, Davenport. Brian Allen, 37, started his new job Tuesday at the four-story center at the corner of 2nd and Gaines streets, succeeding Kelly Lao, who in late October became the second vice president of museum experiences at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, Davenport.
Rock Island Unplugged: Public Q&A with city officials
Make your voice heard! You can participate in a public forum Q&A event with city officials and department directors outside the city hall setting. Community Engagement Manager Sarah Hayden stopped by Local 4 to talk about the upcoming Rock Island Unplugged. For more information, click here.
QC NOW and QC Women’s March to recognize Roe v. Wade anniversary
The Quad Cities Chapter of the National Organization for Women and the Quad Cities Women’s March will recognize the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Rock Island Township Hall, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island, according to a news release.
Silvis woman seeks help to save home on Hero Street
Owning a home is dream that many have in their lifetime, but not all always achieve this goal. Sheila Garvey shared this same dream and decided to cash in all of her 401K to purchase her home., settling on a house on Silvis’ historic Hero Street. “We bought the...
Transgender solo musical coming to Augustana
A singular solo show — “Asexuality! The Solo Musical” — will be presented free of charge on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Augustana College’s Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island, in the Black Box Theatre. The performer/writer is Rebecca McGlynn, a...
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
Pet of the Week | Dorcas
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Dorcas is a sweet baby bunny and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Enjoy great beers and help injured QC police officer
You can enjoy some delicious beers and win prizes while helping out an East Moline police officer recovering from severe injuries sustained in a violent attack. Susan Walters from Pour Bros. Craft Taproom dropped in on Local 4 to talk about their Pour For A Cause event to benefit Sgt. William Lind.
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize
Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
No injuries after nursing facility fire
No one was injured after firefighters were called to a nursing facility in Mucatine on Monday night, according to a news release. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, a nursing facility in Muscatine, the release says.
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 2 they say stole purse, used at Walmart
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help to identify two people they say stole a purse from a car, then used them at Walmart. Moline police took a report of a car burglary on Jan. 7, in the 3300 block of 14th Street, police said. A purse was stolen from the car.
