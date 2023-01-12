Read full article on original website
Golden Globes return, notable deaths and Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. The Golden Globe Awards were back on TV. Jeff Beck, one of the guitar gods from 1960s rock,and Lisa Marie Presley, the...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
Brendan Fraser almost played off stage amid emotional Critics Choice speech
Brendan Fraser continued with his emotional Critics Choice acceptance speech as music almost had him played off stage. The 54-year-old actor was accepting the prize for Best Actor for his outstanding portrayal of obese and reclusive English professor Charlie in ‘The Whale’ at the star-studded ceremony at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday night (15.01.23), when he broke down and had the whole room weeping with his powerful address.
Jennifer Coolidge hails recent awards success as ‘the surprise of a lifetime’
Jennifer Coolidge has hailed her career resurgence the “surprise of a lifetime”. The 61-year-old actress scooped the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series prize at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (15.01.23) for her portrayal of Tanya in ‘The White Lotus’, adding to the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe awards she’s already received for the show, and she admitted her recent success has made her feel “so alive”.
Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy ‘has been performed with officials awaiting toxicology results’
Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy has reportedly been performed but will not immediately be released. Officials are delaying releasing the results as they are waiting for a toxicology report to come back, according to TMZ. The outlet added the autopsy on Elvis’ only child, who died aged 54 on Thursday...
Everything Everywhere At Once wins big at 2023 Critics Choice Awards
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ was crowned Best Picture at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The blockbuster absurdist comedy-drama film written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert led with 14 nominations and came away with four trophies at the star-studded bash at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday night (15.01.23).
Billy Joel pays tribute to Jeff Beck
Billy Joel paid tribute to the late Jeff Beck at his New York concert on Friday (13.01.23) night. The ‘Uptown Girl’ hitmaker remembered the guitarist – who died of meningitis last Tuesday (10.01.23) aged 78 – as “the best” before covering his and Rod Stewart’s song ‘People Get Ready’ from the late guitarist’s 1985 album ‘Flash’.
Kyle Richards calls for Chrissy Teigen to replace Lisa Rinna on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kyle Richards has called for Chrissy Teigen to replace Lisa Rinna on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’. The 54-year-old star – who has been part of the show since it began in 2010 – thinks the 37-year-old model would be “the best” replacement for Lisa, who quit ‘RHOBH’ earlier this month after eight seasons.
Selena Gomez ‘is dating Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart’
Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart. The 30-year-old star – who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – and Drew have recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is “very casual and low-key” for the time being.
Benedict Cumberbatch ‘splurges £8.1 million on new mansion’
Benedict Cumberbatch is said to have splurged £8.1 million on a mansion in a Somerset estate. The 46-year-old ‘Sherlock’ actor, worth an estimated £32.7 million, reportedly bought the property in May 2022 with his theatre director wife Sophie Hunter, 44, after he spotted it in 2020.
Prince Harry invited to reunite with Prince William at relaunch of their old nightclub haunt
Prince Harry has been invited to reunite with Prince William at the relaunch of a nightclub where the brothers once partied. Bouji in London, once a major celebrity hotspot in the city, announced it will reopen its doors after closing in 2014, the Sunday Times (15.01.23) reported. Speaking about how...
Rachel Zegler feels ‘unsafe’ with the paparazzi
Rachel Zegler is “afraid” of the paparazzi. The 21-year-old actress – who shot to international fame when she took on the leading role of Maria in the 2021 remake of ‘West Side Story’ – has vowed to wear the same outfits when out and about in New York City in a bid to look less “interesting” so photographers stop following her.
‘Avatar 2,’ ‘M3GAN’ hold on to top spots
New movies like “Plane” and “House Party” were no match for “Avatar: The Way of Water” and the killer doll horror “M3GAN” at the box office this weekend. The two holdovers topped the charts again, according to studio estimates Sunday. In first...
Jeremy Clarkson accused of spreading ‘hate rhetoric’ by royal spokesperson
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has accused Jeremy Clarkson of spreading “hate rhetoric”. The outspoken TV star took to Instagram on Monday (16.01.23) to apologise for a controversial article that he wrote about the royal couple – but a spokesperson for the duo has now disputed Jeremy’s claim that he reached out to them both.
What Margot Robbie loves about London
Margot Robbie loves riding the London Underground. The ‘Babylon’ actress, 32, said she “loves” the Tube so much she carries two Oyster cards in her purse as keepsakes of her time living in the city. Now based in Los Angeles after living in London with her...
