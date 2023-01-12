(MASS APPEAL) –Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares essentials to kick the year off right. Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini is the combination condiment and dressing made with one single, superfood ingredient, sesame seeds. It’s a highly nutritive and extremely delicious dressing, drizzle, or dip that’s ready to set the food world on fire. With high protein, zero added sugar, low carbs, and good fats, it’s the ideal addition to any salad, sandwich or veggie dip. It makes food Mighty, and it’s good on everything! One key ingredient, endless possibilities. Available at select major retailers nationwide.

12 HOURS AGO