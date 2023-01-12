ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

luxury-houses.net

A Wonderful Beach House with Two Swimming Pools and Privacy from Ocean to Lake in Manalapan, Florida is Asking for $48 Million

1120 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Manalapan, Florida for Sale. 1120 S Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, Florida is a beautiful beachfront estate stretches an impressive 193′ of water frontage across each of the beach and lake coastlines and is equipped with a private dock that can support vessels up to 40′ and a brand new seawall. This Home in Manalapan offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1120 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Lawrence A Moens (Phone: 561-655-5510) at Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Inc for full support and perfect service.
MANALAPAN, FL
WPBF News 25

Antisemitic messages projected onto building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., hateful messages, including a swastika, were projected onto the AT&T building in downtown West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the individuals responsible for the projection were found in a public parking garage using a rental truck and a projector.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage

After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Magnificent Estate with 247 Feet of Water and Golf Frontage in West Palm Beach, Florida Hits the Market for $6.2 Million

10520 Hawks Landing Terrace Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, West Palm Beach, Florida, is the magnificent estate home of Ibis Golf and Country Club, with 247 feet of water and golf frontage. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, please contact Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Co for full support and perfect service.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

Nonprofit donates thousands of items to Palm Beach County behavioral health center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit group in North Palm Beach is using Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an opportunity to brighten the lives of children and families. The local nonprofit Kayla Cares 4 Kids is donating more than 1,000 entertainment and educational items to the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County. Officials at the center say these donations will go a long way.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

This Developer is Charging $43 Million for Some Underwater Land

It’s not quite Ocean Front Property in Arizona, but if you’ve got $43 million to buy some underwater land this guy might just throw the Golden Gate in for free. Four acres currently submerged under the brackish Intracoastal waterway in South Florida could be yours for just shy of $50 million. Similar semi-sunken lots have sold in the area and been filled in by real-estate developers.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours

BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

'You will never be a force in this country': Palm Beach County leaders send message to suspects behind antisemitic messages

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local community leaders responded to cases of antisemitic speech in Palm Beach County over the weekend. "Spreading their hate and they have now entered our community but they don’t belong here. They are not us. They are not what West Palm Beach is," Josephine Gon, the vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said. "We don’t want people who spread hate, this is not who we are."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxurytraveldiary.com

Best Club Or Executive Lounge In Palm Beach

Which is the best club or executive lounge at the best luxury hotels in Palm Beach? Usually, the Ritz-Carlton or InterContinental offer the best club lounge in a city or resort, but there does not appear to be a club lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Singer Island, Palm Beach, and there is no InterContinental. You are therefore left with a rather limited selection of hotels in Palm Beach with club lounges which I have outlined below.
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
BOCA RATON, FL
foodgressing.com

Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants

Here’s a roundup of Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants for your next celebration or date night. Treat your true love to a “reel” special dining at Rivertail. This chic, waterfront restaurant is located on the iconic New River in Fort Lauderdale and is perfect for a romantic evening with your sweetheart while having front row seats to the beautiful views.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

