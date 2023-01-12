Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Antisemitic messages projected onto building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., hateful messages, including a swastika, were projected onto the AT&T building in downtown West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the individuals responsible for the projection were found in a public parking garage using a rental truck and a projector.
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
South Florida restaurants face worker shortages
It’s January and the crowds are back at South Florida restaurants, but not the workers. Many believe the workers who left during the Covid pandemic were not eager to return to service work.
WPBF News 25
'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
WPBF News 25
Nonprofit donates thousands of items to Palm Beach County behavioral health center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit group in North Palm Beach is using Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an opportunity to brighten the lives of children and families. The local nonprofit Kayla Cares 4 Kids is donating more than 1,000 entertainment and educational items to the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County. Officials at the center say these donations will go a long way.
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours
BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County
Finding affordable housing is a constant struggle for many residents in South Florida, but a new complex near Greenacres is set to open soon.
Pink Bird Car Wash hires workers that were in foster care, homeless
In the month it’s been open, business has been steady at Pink Bird Car Wash near West Palm Beach. Nonprofit Vita Nova helping youth find bridge from foster care and homelessness.
wflx.com
Anti-Semitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Anti-Semitic messages and the display of a Nazi swastika on a downtown building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton. Police said a projector and generator were used at an AT&T building at 325 Gardenia St. to show words and the image about 9 p.m. Saturday. Mike Jachles, a...
WPBF News 25
'You will never be a force in this country': Palm Beach County leaders send message to suspects behind antisemitic messages
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local community leaders responded to cases of antisemitic speech in Palm Beach County over the weekend. "Spreading their hate and they have now entered our community but they don’t belong here. They are not us. They are not what West Palm Beach is," Josephine Gon, the vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said. "We don’t want people who spread hate, this is not who we are."
Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton
Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
cw34.com
CBS12 News uses drone and underwater camera to look for mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're following up on a story we brought you last week about a mail carrier dumping mail in a lake in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. We decided to check—using a drone and an underwater camera---to look in the lake for...
WPBF News 25
Judge rules in favor of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James' campaign, knocking opponent off ballot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge ruled in favor of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James' campaign, ruling Subculture Restaurant Group owner Rodney Mayo is ineligible to run for mayor because of his residency. Circuit Court Judge Joseph Curley ruled that Mayo is ineligible because he had to...
