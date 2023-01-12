SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a majority of KELOLAND, we are used to blowing snow. There is an area in KELOLAND that has it worse than others due to the landscape. Buffalo Ridge in northeastern KELOLAND deals with more blowing snow, even creating issues into Minnesota. Buffalo Ridge stretches from near Summit to the north and west to Sisseton, Lake City, and into North Dakota.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO