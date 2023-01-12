Read full article on original website

KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan consolidation sign of times for nursing homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate nursing homes. As we told you yesterday, the Sioux Falls-based organization plans to operate in seven states instead of the twenty-two they currently serve. Good Sam will continue to operate in South Dakota and six surrounding states. The news comes as long-term care facilities all over the country struggle to stay open.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
KELOLAND TV
New charges against Phoumy; Presentation College closing; Grocery tax repeal bill filed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. A former child care worker, accused of having sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care in the fall of 2022, faces additional charges. Presentation...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND dealing with blowing snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a majority of KELOLAND, we are used to blowing snow. There is an area in KELOLAND that has it worse than others due to the landscape. Buffalo Ridge in northeastern KELOLAND deals with more blowing snow, even creating issues into Minnesota. Buffalo Ridge stretches from near Summit to the north and west to Sisseton, Lake City, and into North Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
More snow on the way; Good Samaritan downsizing; Slick roads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In Sioux Falls, local leaders and community members gathered to remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s service and what it means for communities today.
KELOLAND TV
Slick, icy roads in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas. Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning. In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up...
KELOLAND TV
‘Pad Party’ donations dropped of at The Banquet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s more help for people in need after a menstrual product drive this month. After more than a week of collecting menstrual products, it was drop-off day at The Banquet in Sioux Falls. In its 13th year, The Pad Party racked up just...
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
KELOLAND TV
HB 1075: Proposed SD grocery sales tax repeal has bipartisan support
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — House Bill 1075 in the South Dakota state legislature would repeal the state’s sales tax on groceries; this follows a push last year from Gov. Kristi Noem during her reelection campaign to eliminate the tax. Lawmakers for years have sought to eliminate it to no avail. According to Noem’s office, the legislation would save citizens $102 million.
KELOLAND TV
The reality of drag shows from two queens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
KELOLAND TV
Crews continue snow pick up around Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a snowy winter season and crews have been working around the clock to get it cleaned up. Crews are continuing to pick up snow around the city. “We are still on emergency routes, we’ve got most of those emergency routes done,...
KELOLAND TV
Local car lot vandalized over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Development Foundation: Helping businesses grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Development Foundation was created to help attract new businesses and help existing businesses grow. One way they do that is by making sure businesses have the room they need. Foundation Park was created in 2016 where I-29 and I-90 meet in...
KELOLAND TV
New seatbelt campaign; Buckle Up Phone Down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — South Dakota’s Highway Patrol says the state had 632 crashes in 2021 where the driver or passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. The Buckle Up Phone Down campaign wants all drivers on the road to buckle up and keep your eyes off your phone and on the road.
KELOLAND TV
Local animal rescue struggles to keep up with demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local non-profit organization is starting the new year on a sour note. Almost Home Canine Rescue is a foster-based animal rescue in Sioux Falls, but the organization is struggling. “Donations are down, adoptions are down and there are more animals coming into rescue...
KELOLAND TV
A look at how much water we have seen this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
KELOLAND TV
SF City Council approves $21.8 million bid for 6th street bridge
SIOXU FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bridge project in Downtown Sioux Falls was a focal point at Tuesday night’s city council meeting after the cost came in at nearly double what was originally estimated. The 6th Street bridge needs to be replaced but also expanded to be more...
KEVN
The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday). Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour. She says 21 new...
KELOLAND TV
21-month sentence for parish bookkeeper who admitted to wire fraud
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man accused of embezzling over $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes was sentenced to over a year and a half in prison on Tuesday. Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for parishes in Tabor and Lesterville. Court documents say the diocese hired an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit and discovered multiple checks made out to companies that belong to Bares dating back to 2013.
