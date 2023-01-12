Read full article on original website
Getting Ready at PJC
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Education Advisor Maria Zuniga, right, observes as Pedro Mendoza fills out paper work to enroll in the spring semester as the Sulphur Springs campus. For information about classes and registration requirements, call 903-885-1232.
James Moten Recognized As City’s Most Tenured Active City Employee
The City of Sulphur Springs is known for the dedicated employees. In fact, nearly 2 dozen employees have worked 20 or more years for the City. At the top of that list is James Moten, the City’s most tenured active employee, a distinction previously held by Kathie Steele until her retirement in 2021.
Hopkins County Genealogical Society January 2023 Monthly Meeting
Hello to all members and non-members. You are invited to our monthly meeting to be held on January 19, 2023, at 07:00 PM Central Time(US and Canada). Local archaeology-lover Lee Green owns an impressive collection of Caddo Indian artifacts unearthed in Hopkins County, especially from the well-watered eastern side of the county near Pine Forest. It has been several years since Mr. Green last talked to us about his collection and I’m sure he has additional artifacts to show us.
Laurence Bramblett
On January 4, Laurence Dunham Bramblett passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 89. Laurence is survived by his wife, Mary Bramblett; sons Larry Bramblett and Lane Bramblett and wife Erin; brothers Miles Bramblett and Jeff Bramblett; sister-in-law Sara Bramblett; grandchildren, Amy Williams and husband Khalif, Brandy McClure, Will Bramblett and wife Meredith, Colette Ecton and husband Matt, Kelly Pruitt and husband Clayton; five great grandchildren; Ezra, Sayer, Max, Louis, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Bramblett, step-father Miles G. Bramblett,
Tuesday Gameday Has Three Squads in Action
Both basketball teams and men’s soccer occupy a busy Tuesday Gameday. Tuesday, Jan. 17 brings both men’s soccer and Lady Cats basketball at home, with men’s basketball in Texarkana. Lady Cats basketball is the first team up on Tuesday, hosting Liberty Eylau. Coach Bryan Jones and his...
Sulphur Springs ISD Bus Student Struck By Car, Suffers Minor Injury
“A Sulphur Springs ISD student was hit by a car while attempting to cross the road to get on a school bus. The student’s parents and EMS were notified immediately. EMS examined and cleared the student with only minor injuries,” Sulphur Springs ISD stated in a release Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023.
Meal-A-Day’s New Director
January 12, 2023 – Meal-A-Day, a non-profit organization, welcomes its newest director Amanda Dietlin. She hit the ground running and is being welcomed with open arms. Dietlin has taken up the mantle of her predecessors Cecil Toenniges and Tina Philips, with determination and commitment to helping all those in need.
Sulphur Springs ISD Receives Best Rating Possible On Annual Audit
8 Personnel Changes Will Impact 5 District Campuses. Sulphur Springs ISD received the top rating on the annual independent auditor. Trustees during the regular school board meeting Jan. 9, 2023, also approved eight personnel changes, announced candidate filing dates for two seats on the school board and heard a brief update on the SSISD 2021-2022 Texas Performance Reporting System report.
Commission Recommends Approval Of Final Plat For Ladera RV Resort, Denial Of 2 Rezoning Requests
Sulphur Springs Planning and Zoning Commission Monday evening approved the final plat request submitted for Ladera RV Resort, pushing it forward with a recommendation that the City Council approve it at the regular February meeting. The city board is recommending the two rezoning requests be denied, however. Ladera RV Resort...
REVEREND DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. AWARDS CEREMONY RECIPIENTS
This award honor members of Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County communities who have demonstrated their compassion, perseverance, courage, and leadership by engaging in the difficult work of fostering human dignity and our common humanity. through their projects, programs, and visions. Here are the recipients of awards in 2023. Jayla Abron. Luke Caton.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Snowflake Campaign Funds New Critical Care Bed
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is offering a huge thank you to the local community for its support of this year’s Snowflake Campaign! The campaign raised over $7,500 and recognized over 75 individuals with snowflakes. As a means of saying “thank you,” the...
33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards
Dr. Lavelle Hendricks, pastor of East Caney Baptist Church, invites everyone to attend the 33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards event on January 16, at Morning Chapel Baptist Church. Singers from numerous churches will make up a spirit-filled choir, and the address will be delivered by Cameron Young, a...
Thelma “Maw” Elliott
Funeral service for Thelma “Maw” Elliott, age 90, of Como, will be held at 11:00a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Gary Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Black Oak Cemetery with Landon Lambrich, Denver Tinney, Dawson Tinney, Kobie Wright, Jesse Spence, Logan Williams, Hunter Williams, Austin Stephens, Blake Embrey, and James Elliott serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Elliott went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 surrounded by her family.
City Recognizes Employees Reaching 5-Year Milestones Over the Past 3 Years
The City of Sulphur Springs has many dedicated individuals who have continued to serve city residents for numerous years. To recognize those individuals for their work, the city presents service pins for each 5-year milestone an employee works. Earlier this month, Sulphur Springs City Council recognized 10 of those employees who were able to attend the regular monthly council meeting; 16 were not able to attend, however.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested January 13
January 13, 2023 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
A Word of Advice For Engaged Couples
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Yes, I know this is not the most prevalent wedding season. However, engaged couples have already started planning summer and fall weddings. I recently had the opportunity to visit with State Representative Bryan Slaton in his Greenville office, and his eyes lit up when I mentioned the Twogether in Texas marriage education workshops which I had been leading for the past 8 to 10 years. His belief (and mine, as well) is that a strong marriage leads to strong families, and strong families lead to strong communities.
Herbert “HK” Kritz
Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
fox4news.com
Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County
FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
MLK 2023 Celebration in Winnsboro
HYPE, Helping Young People Excel, is proud to announce the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration. There will be food, a parade and local entertainment. It’s all taking place at the intersection of Connie Mae and E Elm (MLK Park) in Winnsboro, TX on January 16th, 2023. Find out...
Commerce Man Jailed On Illegal Dumping Warrant
A 59-year-old Commerce man was jailed Saturday on an illegal dumping warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman reported seeing James Hurley Cork in the front passenger seat of an eastbound Ford Expedition around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023. Aware of a warrant for the Commerce man’s arrest, Hoffman conducted a traffic stop on Wildcat Way. The warrant was confirmed and Cork was taken into custody on the outstanding charge, according to arrest reports.
