ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rains County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Getting Ready at PJC

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Education Advisor Maria Zuniga, right, observes as Pedro Mendoza fills out paper work to enroll in the spring semester as the Sulphur Springs campus. For information about classes and registration requirements, call 903-885-1232.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Genealogical Society January 2023 Monthly Meeting

Hello to all members and non-members. You are invited to our monthly meeting to be held on January 19, 2023, at 07:00 PM Central Time(US and Canada). Local archaeology-lover Lee Green owns an impressive collection of Caddo Indian artifacts unearthed in Hopkins County, especially from the well-watered eastern side of the county near Pine Forest. It has been several years since Mr. Green last talked to us about his collection and I’m sure he has additional artifacts to show us.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Laurence Bramblett

On January 4, Laurence Dunham Bramblett passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 89. Laurence is survived by his wife, Mary Bramblett; sons Larry Bramblett and Lane Bramblett and wife Erin; brothers Miles Bramblett and Jeff Bramblett; sister-in-law Sara Bramblett; grandchildren, Amy Williams and husband Khalif, Brandy McClure, Will Bramblett and wife Meredith, Colette Ecton and husband Matt, Kelly Pruitt and husband Clayton; five great grandchildren; Ezra, Sayer, Max, Louis, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Bramblett, step-father Miles G. Bramblett,
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Tuesday Gameday Has Three Squads in Action

Both basketball teams and men’s soccer occupy a busy Tuesday Gameday. Tuesday, Jan. 17 brings both men’s soccer and Lady Cats basketball at home, with men’s basketball in Texarkana. Lady Cats basketball is the first team up on Tuesday, hosting Liberty Eylau. Coach Bryan Jones and his...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Meal-A-Day’s New Director

January 12, 2023 – Meal-A-Day, a non-profit organization, welcomes its newest director Amanda Dietlin. She hit the ground running and is being welcomed with open arms. Dietlin has taken up the mantle of her predecessors Cecil Toenniges and Tina Philips, with determination and commitment to helping all those in need.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs ISD Receives Best Rating Possible On Annual Audit

8 Personnel Changes Will Impact 5 District Campuses. Sulphur Springs ISD received the top rating on the annual independent auditor. Trustees during the regular school board meeting Jan. 9, 2023, also approved eight personnel changes, announced candidate filing dates for two seats on the school board and heard a brief update on the SSISD 2021-2022 Texas Performance Reporting System report.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

REVEREND DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. AWARDS CEREMONY RECIPIENTS

This award honor members of Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County communities who have demonstrated their compassion, perseverance, courage, and leadership by engaging in the difficult work of fostering human dignity and our common humanity. through their projects, programs, and visions. Here are the recipients of awards in 2023. Jayla Abron. Luke Caton.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards

Dr. Lavelle Hendricks, pastor of East Caney Baptist Church, invites everyone to attend the 33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards event on January 16, at Morning Chapel Baptist Church. Singers from numerous churches will make up a spirit-filled choir, and the address will be delivered by Cameron Young, a...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Thelma “Maw” Elliott

Funeral service for Thelma “Maw” Elliott, age 90, of Como, will be held at 11:00a.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Gary Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Black Oak Cemetery with Landon Lambrich, Denver Tinney, Dawson Tinney, Kobie Wright, Jesse Spence, Logan Williams, Hunter Williams, Austin Stephens, Blake Embrey, and James Elliott serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Elliott went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 surrounded by her family.
COMO, TX
KSST Radio

City Recognizes Employees Reaching 5-Year Milestones Over the Past 3 Years

The City of Sulphur Springs has many dedicated individuals who have continued to serve city residents for numerous years. To recognize those individuals for their work, the city presents service pins for each 5-year milestone an employee works. Earlier this month, Sulphur Springs City Council recognized 10 of those employees who were able to attend the regular monthly council meeting; 16 were not able to attend, however.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested January 13

January 13, 2023 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

A Word of Advice For Engaged Couples

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. Yes, I know this is not the most prevalent wedding season. However, engaged couples have already started planning summer and fall weddings. I recently had the opportunity to visit with State Representative Bryan Slaton in his Greenville office, and his eyes lit up when I mentioned the Twogether in Texas marriage education workshops which I had been leading for the past 8 to 10 years. His belief (and mine, as well) is that a strong marriage leads to strong families, and strong families lead to strong communities.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Herbert “HK” Kritz

Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
SULPHUR BLUFF, TX
fox4news.com

Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County

FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

MLK 2023 Celebration in Winnsboro

HYPE, Helping Young People Excel, is proud to announce the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration. There will be food, a parade and local entertainment. It’s all taking place at the intersection of Connie Mae and E Elm (MLK Park) in Winnsboro, TX on January 16th, 2023. Find out...
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Commerce Man Jailed On Illegal Dumping Warrant

A 59-year-old Commerce man was jailed Saturday on an illegal dumping warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman reported seeing James Hurley Cork in the front passenger seat of an eastbound Ford Expedition around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023. Aware of a warrant for the Commerce man’s arrest, Hoffman conducted a traffic stop on Wildcat Way. The warrant was confirmed and Cork was taken into custody on the outstanding charge, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy