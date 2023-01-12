Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SD Senate panel tables grain-wrongdoing bill
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has withdrawn its support for legislation it originally wanted. The commission sought to require grain buyers to report knowledge of any alleged wrongdoing that exceeded $50,000 as part of their quarterly reports. But grain-industry leaders were opposed and suggested...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
KELOLAND TV
Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school. Right now the law says anyone younger than 18 years old must be in class, but some lawmakers want to lower the age to 16 to protect teachers, administrators and other students.
KELOLAND TV
Bills introduced restricting LGBTQ+ education and affirmation
DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO13) — This week at the Iowa Statehouse, lawmakers will look at two pieces of legislation aimed at what can and cannot be taught in classrooms. House Republicans introduced House File 8 and House File 9 during the first week of the 90th General Assembly. House...
KELOLAND TV
Public money for private schools in Iowa proposed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supporters will say Iowans need more education choices while opponents will say choice already exists and taxpayer money should not pay for it. A bill that would provide $7,598 in an education account that would allow parents to use it for tuition and other costs at Iowa schools is the Iowa Legislature. It’s a proposal from Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds that has already passed through a Senate subcommittee.
