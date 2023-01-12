ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

SD Senate panel tables grain-wrongdoing bill

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has withdrawn its support for legislation it originally wanted. The commission sought to require grain buyers to report knowledge of any alleged wrongdoing that exceeded $50,000 as part of their quarterly reports. But grain-industry leaders were opposed and suggested...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
KELOLAND TV

Bills introduced restricting LGBTQ+ education and affirmation

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO13) — This week at the Iowa Statehouse, lawmakers will look at two pieces of legislation aimed at what can and cannot be taught in classrooms. House Republicans introduced House File 8 and House File 9 during the first week of the 90th General Assembly. House...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Public money for private schools in Iowa proposed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supporters will say Iowans need more education choices while opponents will say choice already exists and taxpayer money should not pay for it. A bill that would provide $7,598 in an education account that would allow parents to use it for tuition and other costs at Iowa schools is the Iowa Legislature. It’s a proposal from Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds that has already passed through a Senate subcommittee.
IOWA STATE

