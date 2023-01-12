Read full article on original website
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
‘Impactful’ Winter Storm Forecasted For Most of Iowa and Southern Minnesota This Week
Mother Nature has been teasing us here in southeast Minnesota. Temps reached 40 in some areas over the weekend which helped some of the ice and snow melt away. Don't put your shovel away just yet though. The National Weather Service just posted, "Confidence is increasing for an impactful winter...
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota
Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
January 2023 Ranks As One Of Minnesota’s ‘Wettest’
When I think about our kick-off to 2023, January has felt rather 'wet.' I feel like I've had days where the snow shoveling never stops. Then everything turns to rain and ice. Next thing you know, you're slipping and sliding down the driveway hoping for a meltdown, and here comes more snow.
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Monday
Monday marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it moved...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
Here’s How Much Snow is Expected This Week in SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that appears to be setting its sights on southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service on Monday warned of a major winter storm predicted to arrive in the area this week. Forecasters have since released their first prediction for the anticipated winter storm.
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth and a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that met general fund revenues for...
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
26 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Iowa
I was perusing social media the other day when I came across a story about an actor and in that story, they mention that he's from Iowa. I was totally shocked, I had no idea this famous actor was from Iowa! So I wanted to do more digging and see which other celebrities are from Iowa.
Walz Proposal Boosts Education & Childcare Funding by $12 Billion
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network) - Governor Tim Walz has proposed using $12 billion, or about two-thirds of the state's budget surplus, to "make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids." At a Spanish immersion school in Saint Paul today (Tues), the governor said "we'll tackle and...
Can You Name Minnesota’s Favorite Pizza Topping? (It’s Not Pepperoni)
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Only In Minnesota Is SPAM Considered a Candy Bar Ingredient
First things first, I love SPAM. I'm a SPAM girly, I love it fried with eggs, used as sandwich meat, deep fried at the State Fair, cut into fry shapes and then air fried, mixed with mayo and relish for a "salad". SPAM is fantastic and the options are limitless.
Minnesota Family Wears Same Red Dress In Three Generations Of School Pictures [VIDEO]
I like interesting stories about things like this - especially when they involve generational traditions. A Minnesota family has made their own tradition revolving around school picture day and a red dress for more than 57 years. It started in the 1960's and just received its latest update in 2023....
Popular Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Minnesota in August
One of the funniest guys on the planet is bringing the laughs once again to Minnesota! And when he shows up on stage, I am going to shout out "FLUFFY!!!!". Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Minnesota in August. One of the comedians that I've always wanted to see live is...
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
