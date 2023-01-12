ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Gov. Little announces staff changes

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
Boise, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced two changes to his staff.

Hayden Rogers returned to the Governor’s Office after managing the Governor’s successful re-election campaign since May 2021. Rogers previously served in the Governor’s Office for two years and was a field director on the Governor’s first gubernatorial campaign from December 2017 to January 2019. As the Governor’s Senior Political Advisor, Rogers will work with key state agencies to advance the Governor’s priorities for Idaho relating to housing, finance, and technology. He also will serve as a liaison to communities in eastern Idaho for the Governor. He is a graduate of Boise State University.

Darren Damon started in January as the Governor’s newest policy advisor. Damon will work with state agencies to advance the Governor’s priorities on natural resources and occupational licensing, among other issues. He has more than six years of strategic communications experience, most recently working for Bilbao & Co. and KTVB in Boise. Damon replaces former policy advisor Nate Fisher, Jr., who accepted a government affairs position with Idaho Power after working in the Governor’s Office for four years. Damon is a graduate of the University of Idaho.

“As the new legislative session begins and we start my second term as Idaho’s Governor, it is important that my team is filled with high-quality employees committed to putting Idaho first. Hayden and Darren are great additions to the office who will help advance in our shared goal of making Idaho the place where all can thrive and where our children and grandchildren choose to stay,” Governor Little said.

