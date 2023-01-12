Read full article on original website
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Offset’s ‘change’ saved our marriage, says Cardi B
Offset “changed” in a bid to save his relationship with Cardi B. The 30-year-old music star filed for a divorce in September 2020, but she’s now revealed how the Migos rapper “fought” to save their marriage. Cardi – who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 16...
Selena Gomez ‘is dating Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart’
Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart. The 30-year-old star – who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – and Drew have recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is “very casual and low-key” for the time being.
Andy Taylor vows to ‘live life’ amid cancer battle
Andy Taylor is determined to “live life”, despite his diagnosis of incurable cancer. The former Duran Duran guitarist revealed last November that he had stage four metastatic prostate cancer and while he has been told there is “no cure” for him, the 61-year-old musician is staying positive about the future.
Angela Bassett ‘will support her kids in whatever they do’
Angela Bassett will support her kids if they follow her into the movie business. The 64-year-old actress – who has 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater – insists that she’ll always support her children irrespective of what they do in their careers. Speaking about her kids’ interests, Angela...
‘It felt good to be needed’: how getting a cat prepared me for motherhood
First of all, I must say this: a cat is not a baby. It is true that I fed her with a bottle, like a baby. And it is true that she thinks I am her mother, that when she kneads the blanket that covers me, she is mimicking the “milk-treading” of a feeding kitten. It is also true that, when everyone else I knew seemed to be pregnant and I was not, I used to fantasize about responding to their baby photos with pictures of Mackerel (my cat is called Mackerel, because I think it is funny to name a cat after a fish), just to see what people said.
Jeremy Clarkson accused of spreading ‘hate rhetoric’ by royal spokesperson
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has accused Jeremy Clarkson of spreading “hate rhetoric”. The outspoken TV star took to Instagram on Monday (16.01.23) to apologise for a controversial article that he wrote about the royal couple – but a spokesperson for the duo has now disputed Jeremy’s claim that he reached out to them both.
Katy Perry: I was lost before becoming a mother
Katy Perry didn’t feel “good enough” before becoming a mother. The 38-year-old pop star is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 46, and has two-year-old daughter Daisy with hm but admitted despite the incredible highs of her music career, she still had a “desire” to prove herself.
Rachel Zegler feels ‘unsafe’ with the paparazzi
Rachel Zegler is “afraid” of the paparazzi. The 21-year-old actress – who shot to international fame when she took on the leading role of Maria in the 2021 remake of ‘West Side Story’ – has vowed to wear the same outfits when out and about in New York City in a bid to look less “interesting” so photographers stop following her.
The 100 top-rated sitcoms of all time
The first U.S. sitcom in television history went by the name of "Mary Kay and Johnny" and debuted in 1947 on the Dumont Network. Portraying the comedic misadventures of an uptight bank employee and his zany wife, the series was reportedly the first to show a married couple sharing a bed, making it all the more groundbreaking for its time. While only one complete episode is known to have survived, the genre it helped spawn has endured as a genuine cultural cornerstone, despite increased competition from a slew of alternatives.
Here’s how to create your ultimate workout playlist
Not only does a great playlist make working out a lot more fun, but it also helps the time go by. When crafting a playlist, it’s tempting to just throw all your favorite songs together. But believe it or not, there is a science behind what makes a great gym playlist — and how music can impact your body more generally.
