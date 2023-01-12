ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister

Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.
KXLY

Actor Al Brown dead aged 83 after Alzheimer’s battle

Actor Al Brown has died aged 83 after an Alzheimer’s battle. Best known for playing Col Stan Valchek on HBO’s ‘The Wire’, he passed away on Friday (13.01.23), with his death confirmed by his talent manager Michael. He announced on the late actor’s Facebook page on...
KXLY

Graceland home to stay in Elvis Presley’s family

Elvis Presley’s Graceland home is set to stay in the Presley family. The music icon lived in the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, before he died in 1977, aged 42, and its long-term future has recently been thrown into question following the passing of Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
MEMPHIS, TN
KXLY

Selena Gomez ‘is dating Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart’

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart. The 30-year-old star – who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – and Drew have recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is “very casual and low-key” for the time being.
KXLY

Jennifer Coolidge hails recent awards success as ‘the surprise of a lifetime’

Jennifer Coolidge has hailed her career resurgence the “surprise of a lifetime”. The 61-year-old actress scooped the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series prize at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (15.01.23) for her portrayal of Tanya in ‘The White Lotus’, adding to the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe awards she’s already received for the show, and she admitted her recent success has made her feel “so alive”.
KXLY

Brendan Fraser almost played off stage amid emotional Critics Choice speech

Brendan Fraser continued with his emotional Critics Choice acceptance speech as music almost had him played off stage. The 54-year-old actor was accepting the prize for Best Actor for his outstanding portrayal of obese and reclusive English professor Charlie in ‘The Whale’ at the star-studded ceremony at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday night (15.01.23), when he broke down and had the whole room weeping with his powerful address.
KXLY

Katy Perry: I was lost before becoming a mother

Katy Perry didn’t feel “good enough” before becoming a mother. The 38-year-old pop star is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 46, and has two-year-old daughter Daisy with hm but admitted despite the incredible highs of her music career, she still had a “desire” to prove herself.
KXLY

Baby names that rose in popularity the most in 2021

Finding out you're going to become a parent is a revelation full of joy and anxiety. Deciding on a name is the first of many important decisions that could impact a child's life. Names can influence gender, racial, and socioeconomic bias. Names can also play a huge role in developing a sense of self.
KXLY

Rachel Zegler feels ‘unsafe’ with the paparazzi

Rachel Zegler is “afraid” of the paparazzi. The 21-year-old actress – who shot to international fame when she took on the leading role of Maria in the 2021 remake of ‘West Side Story’ – has vowed to wear the same outfits when out and about in New York City in a bid to look less “interesting” so photographers stop following her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KXLY

What Margot Robbie loves about London

Margot Robbie loves riding the London Underground. The ‘Babylon’ actress, 32, said she “loves” the Tube so much she carries two Oyster cards in her purse as keepsakes of her time living in the city. Now based in Los Angeles after living in London with her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy