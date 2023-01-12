Rachel Zegler is “afraid” of the paparazzi. The 21-year-old actress – who shot to international fame when she took on the leading role of Maria in the 2021 remake of ‘West Side Story’ – has vowed to wear the same outfits when out and about in New York City in a bid to look less “interesting” so photographers stop following her.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO