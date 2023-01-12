Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister
Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.
'My Husband Was Hospitalized, I Didn't Tell People Why'
Amy Ettinger tells Newsweek about her husband's admission to a psychiatric hospital, in an original essay.
KXLY
Actor Al Brown dead aged 83 after Alzheimer’s battle
Actor Al Brown has died aged 83 after an Alzheimer’s battle. Best known for playing Col Stan Valchek on HBO’s ‘The Wire’, he passed away on Friday (13.01.23), with his death confirmed by his talent manager Michael. He announced on the late actor’s Facebook page on...
KXLY
Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy ‘has been performed with officials awaiting toxicology results’
Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy has reportedly been performed but will not immediately be released. Officials are delaying releasing the results as they are waiting for a toxicology report to come back, according to TMZ. The outlet added the autopsy on Elvis’ only child, who died aged 54 on Thursday...
KXLY
Kyle Richards calls for Chrissy Teigen to replace Lisa Rinna on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kyle Richards has called for Chrissy Teigen to replace Lisa Rinna on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’. The 54-year-old star – who has been part of the show since it began in 2010 – thinks the 37-year-old model would be “the best” replacement for Lisa, who quit ‘RHOBH’ earlier this month after eight seasons.
KXLY
Jeff Bridges dedicates Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement to his late father
Jeff Bridges dedicated his Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement to his late father. ‘The Big Lebowski’ star paid tribute to Lloyd Bridges – who died in 1998 aged 85 – and admitted he owed his acting career to his parent. After being handed his award by his co-star...
KXLY
Graceland home to stay in Elvis Presley’s family
Elvis Presley’s Graceland home is set to stay in the Presley family. The music icon lived in the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, before he died in 1977, aged 42, and its long-term future has recently been thrown into question following the passing of Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
KXLY
Selena Gomez ‘is dating Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart’
Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart. The 30-year-old star – who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – and Drew have recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is “very casual and low-key” for the time being.
KXLY
Jennifer Coolidge hails recent awards success as ‘the surprise of a lifetime’
Jennifer Coolidge has hailed her career resurgence the “surprise of a lifetime”. The 61-year-old actress scooped the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series prize at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (15.01.23) for her portrayal of Tanya in ‘The White Lotus’, adding to the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe awards she’s already received for the show, and she admitted her recent success has made her feel “so alive”.
KXLY
Brendan Fraser almost played off stage amid emotional Critics Choice speech
Brendan Fraser continued with his emotional Critics Choice acceptance speech as music almost had him played off stage. The 54-year-old actor was accepting the prize for Best Actor for his outstanding portrayal of obese and reclusive English professor Charlie in ‘The Whale’ at the star-studded ceremony at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday night (15.01.23), when he broke down and had the whole room weeping with his powerful address.
KXLY
Katy Perry: I was lost before becoming a mother
Katy Perry didn’t feel “good enough” before becoming a mother. The 38-year-old pop star is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 46, and has two-year-old daughter Daisy with hm but admitted despite the incredible highs of her music career, she still had a “desire” to prove herself.
KXLY
Baby names that rose in popularity the most in 2021
Finding out you're going to become a parent is a revelation full of joy and anxiety. Deciding on a name is the first of many important decisions that could impact a child's life. Names can influence gender, racial, and socioeconomic bias. Names can also play a huge role in developing a sense of self.
KXLY
Rachel Zegler feels ‘unsafe’ with the paparazzi
Rachel Zegler is “afraid” of the paparazzi. The 21-year-old actress – who shot to international fame when she took on the leading role of Maria in the 2021 remake of ‘West Side Story’ – has vowed to wear the same outfits when out and about in New York City in a bid to look less “interesting” so photographers stop following her.
KXLY
What Margot Robbie loves about London
Margot Robbie loves riding the London Underground. The ‘Babylon’ actress, 32, said she “loves” the Tube so much she carries two Oyster cards in her purse as keepsakes of her time living in the city. Now based in Los Angeles after living in London with her...
KXLY
Golden Globes return, notable deaths and Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. The Golden Globe Awards were back on TV. Jeff Beck, one of the guitar gods from 1960s rock,and Lisa Marie Presley, the...
