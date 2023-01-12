ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Republicans push bill to prevent expanding the size of the Supreme Court

By Hannah Brandt
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGocm_0kCZM1F600

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress is gearing up for a fight over the size of the Supreme Court. Republicans want to prevent court packing but some Democrats are hoping to block their bill.

Currently, nine justices sit on the Supreme Court. Congressman Dusty Johnson is leading a charge to keep it that way.

The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial

“We need to keep the nine,” Johnson said. “We don’t want the size of this Supreme Court to ping-pong up and down just on the basis of the most recent Federal Election.”

Johnson and other Republicans are pushing to pass a constitutional amendment that would cement the number of seats on the high court.

They say it’s a direct response to Democrats who want to expand the court. Republicans argue that would erode the balance of power between the branches, making the court more political and less independent.

“You shouldn’t use political weaponization to try to change the outcome of the court for political purposes. They need to remain separate,” Congressman Greg Steube said.

New GOP Oversight chair launches probes into Biden finances, Hunter Biden laptop story

With a conservative majority on the court expected to last for decades, some Democrats believe the court is already political, and say adding seats could fix that.

Congresswoman Judy Chu was part of a group trying to bring the total number of Supreme Court justices to 13.

“The only way that we’re going to be able to achieve balance is to expand the Supreme Court,” Chu said.

Not all of her Democratic colleagues agree. Congressman Ro Khanna favors other reforms.

Biden administration proposes ‘student loan safety net’ that would lower some repayments

“Why not have term limits for Supreme Court Justices,” Khanna said.

In the Republican-controlled House, the bill to cap seats on the court has a chance of passing. Congressman Johnson says he’s already having conversations with Senators to try to get them to pass it too.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Republicans decry ‘double standard’ in handling of Biden classified documents case

Republicans see a double standard when it comes to how President Biden’s handling of classified documents is being treated compared to how a similar controversy has played out regarding former President Trump. Months after Democrats panned Trump relentlessly for his handling of classified documents, Republicans are returning serve after what the White House says was […]
WJBF

Tax money for students for private school on SC Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators said a bill that would give some less well off parents and guardians up to $6,000 a year for private school tuition will be the first thing they debate in the 2023 session. The proposal allowing vouchers passed the Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Members approved a nearly […]
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

Augusta fire truck overturns near I-20 West exit, three firefighters onboard

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – “Our prayers go out to those three firefighters that were injured in this unfortunate accident. Initial reports indicated they are all non-life-threatening injuries which we’re happy,” said Antonio Burden, Chief, Augusta Fire Department. Truck 2, from Station 10 was on the way to a commercial fire late Monday afternoon. It overturned as the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is now at the Augusta State Medical Prison. NewsChannel 6 has confirmed it’s 68-year old Gregory McMichael. The Augusta State Medical Prison, according to officials, is McMichael’s permanent housing assignment. Gregory McMichael, along with his son Travis McMichael, and William […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Former GOP New Mexico candidate for state House arrested in shootings targeting elected officials

A former GOP candidate for the New Mexico legislature was arrested Monday, accused of conspiring with and paying four men to shoot at the homes of four elected officials, appearing to target Democrats. Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña in connections with the shootings at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state legislators. Albuquerque […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

WJBF

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy