Bale as a boy and Liverpool on song in training: Thursday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 12.

Football

Recently retired Gareth Bale was in reflective mood.

The Liverpool players were celebrating – and singing – in training.

James Milner was back at it.

Aston Villa were quick to congratulate keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Barcelona looked back at how it all started for Pedro.

Barca’s fellow European giants Juventus were also remembering good times.

Mateusz Klich was excited.

Cricket

It’s not often Ben Stokes gets caught out.

Australia cancelled their one-day series with Afghanistan following concerns over “further restrictions” on women’s rights in the Taliban-ruled country.

Which did not go down well with Rashid Khan.

Virat Kohli was proud of India’s performance.

Gary Ballance made his Zimbabwe debut.

Tennis

Australian Open disappointment for Jodie Burrage.

Basketball

NBA star Ja Morant was living up to his billing as a Memphis Grizzlies fans’ favourite.

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan was ready for business.

