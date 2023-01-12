Why KNOT Offshore Partners Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 38%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Why Neovasc Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Neovasc Inc. NVCN shares are trading higher after ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV announced it would acquire the company. What happened: On Tuesday, Neovasc announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Shockwave Medical, Inc., in which Shockwave has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company.
Jim Cramer Urges Investors Not To Dump Traditional, Reliable Stocks: 'It Is So Easy To Panic...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer told investors not to dump their traditional, reliable stocks following Tuesday’s trading session that saw major Wall Street indices record mixed performances. “It is so easy to panic out of stocks on the first sign of weakness,” Cramer said, according to a CNBC report....
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Why SmileDirectClub Stock Is Popping After Hours
SmileDirectClub Inc SDC shares were trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced new plans to drive profitability. What Happened: SmileDirectClub said it was planning a realignment of its operating programs and global workforce to further narrow its focus on its core business and technology-enabled innovation portfolio. SmileDirectClub...
Why TAL Education Shares Are Trading Lower Today
TAL Education Group TAL shares are trading lower by 4.75% to $8.23 Tuesday. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. The stock may also be trading lower after peer tutoring firm New Oriental Education reported mixed second-quarter results. New...
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
What's Going On With Bilibili Shares
Bilibili Inc - ADR BILI shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $26.64 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded 3% growth...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Cathie Wood Keeps Foot On Tesla Pedal With Whopping $15M Stock Buy — Slashes Stake In Chinese EV Rival
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management continued to buy Tesla Inc TSLA stock this week, as the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ loaded up 115,787 shares of the Elon Musk-led company on Tuesday. At the same time, ARK slashed its stake in Tesla's Chinese rival Nio Inc NIO with a big sale.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Nocera NCRA shares increased by 4.7% to $1.34 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. Singularity Future SGLY shares rose 4.57% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 4.27% to...
Here's Why XPeng Shares Are Moving
XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading lower by 5.61% to $9.43 Tuesday afternoon. The stock is falling after the Guangzhou-based EV maker has cut the prices of its vehicle models by up to 12.5%. Shares of Chinese companies at large are also trading lower after China's GDP growth...
Why Moderna Stock Is Surging After Hours
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced topline data from a Phase 3 trial of the company's investigational Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine. What Happened: Moderna said mRNA-1345, an investigational mRNA vaccine targeting RSV in older adults, met the primary endpoints in...
