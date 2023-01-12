School Nurse Saves Student Who Vaped Fentanyl-Laced Weed, Biden Urges Mexican Pres. Stop Cartels Importing Opioids

Read full article on original website
Fentanyl Crisis Can Be Resolved By Eliminating Illegal Cannabis Market Says Oklahoma AG
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (R) believes that the ever-growing and deadly fentanyl problem could be controlled by seizing illegal cannabis operators. “It is coming up from Mexico, not that Mexicans are bringing it. It’s Chinese nationals,” Drummond told Fox 23 News. People behind illicit marijuana operations, says...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report
The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
Trump Left Out Of Ex-Wife Ivana's Will While Children, Friends, Nanny Stand To Inherit $34M Assets
Ivana Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump, has specified that her left-behind assets, worth $34 million, be split between her three children and two friends. What Happened: The Czechoslovakian-born first wife of Trump also tried to bequeath to her former husband Rossano Rubicondi, but he died before her. However, she did not leave anything for Trump, reported Forbes.
NYPD police officer filed a complaint alleging sergeant tugged her ponytail to prove a point – causing 'substantial' neck pain
In a complaint obtained by the New York Post, an NYPD officer accused a sergeant of yanking her ponytail at the 109th Precinct stationhouse in Queens.
Republicans Demand Visitor Logs For Biden's Residence But Decide Against Seeking The Same For Trump's Mar-A-Lago
Visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, were demanded by the Republican Chair of the House Oversight Committee on Sunday after the discovery of classified documents at the premises. What Happened: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
Controversial Delta-8 THC Products Garner $2B In Sales Over 2 Years, So What's The Problem?
Interest in delta-8 THC products is on the rise, according to a report by marijuana analytics company Brightfield Group. Demand for these hemp-derived products has skyrocketed over the past two years with sales exceeding fully $2 billion. What is delta-8 THC and what's the controversy all about?. Delta-8 THC is...
Taliban Officials, Supporters Reportedly Among Those Buying Elon Musk's $8 Twitter Blue Checks
Elon Musk-led Twitter’s paid blue tick verification badge has found some takers among Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban. What Happened: Two Taliban officials and four of the militia’s prominent supporters are using the $8 blue checkmarks, reported BBC. Hedayatullah Hedayat, the head of the Taliban’s “access to information” department...
