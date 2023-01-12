Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31
The musician came in sixth place on season 13 of American Idol in 2014 American Idol alum C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on the show's 13th season in 2014, has died. He was 31. A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to PEOPLE that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. CPR efforts were unsuccessful. TMZ was first to report the news. Jessica Meuse, who competed on season 13 of Idol alongside Harris, remembered the star in an Instagram tribute. "Your talent and smile...
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
Nathan Broxton, 11, has won accolades from famous fans for his backseat renditions of Broadway favorites, and now he'll be on his way to see the real deal for himself An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant for singing along in the family car resulted in...
A Look Back at the Late C.J. Harris' Season 13 'American Idol' Audition
The musician died on Sunday at 31 years old Following the tragic news of C.J. Harris' death on Sunday, PEOPLE is looking back at the musician's 2014 American Idol audition. "I feel like this is my time to be here. I grew up listening to you man," Harris told Keith Urban, who was a judge at the time alongside Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr.. "I appreciate ya'll giving me an opportunity." Harris — who was a 22-year-old guitar teacher from Alabama at the time — then announced that he would...
Sam Smith Cozies Up to Designer Christian Cowan on N.Y.C. Stroll
The "Unholy" singer is set to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend Is Sam Smith off the market? The "Unholy" singer was spotted getting cozy with designer Christian Cowan during a walk in New York City on Sunday, prompting buzz that the two may be an item. Smith, 30, was photographed giving Cowan, 27, a kiss atop the head, and the pair were also snapped walking arm-in-arm as they strolled through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. A rep for Smith couldn't be reached for comment, while a rep for Cowan did...
msn.com
40 Greatest Movie Heroes of All Time, Ranked
Since the beginning of cinema, moviegoers have been drawn to watching a brave hero overcome an evil villain. Filmmakers know that no matter how complex a story may get or how beautiful the cinematography is, at the end of the day, a story needs to have a hero worth rooting for.
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi met as high school students in 1980 Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi are high school sweethearts. The rock star met his future wife when they were both students at Sayreville War Memorial High School in New Jersey. The couple waited nine years to get married and eloped in Las Vegas in 1989, at the height of Bon Jovi's career. They went on to welcome four children: daughter Stephanie and sons Jesse, Jacob and Romeo. Bon Jovi and Dorothea also founded the JBJ Soul Foundation together...
