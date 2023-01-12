Read full article on original website
Related
Danville hopes to bring ‘new life’ to Five Forks area
The area in the vicinity of the Old West End and downtown includes where Pine Street, Jefferson Street and Jefferson Avenue meet, as well as Loyal Street toward downtown.
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
cardinalnews.org
By nixing a Ford plant that was looking at Pittsylvania County, Youngkin is making a calculated bet
The casino in Danville isn’t open yet but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already laid down the first bet, at least in a figurative way. The Virginia Mercury reported last week that Youngkin had nixed the state’s pursuit of a Ford battery manufacturing plant over concerns that the technology involved would be owned by the China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries – and also a company that the administration calls “a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”
wakg.com
Danville Man Killed in Halifax County Crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Halifax County on Monday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 am on Philpott Rd/Rte 58, just west of Calvary Rd./Route 119. A tractor-trailer had stopped in the right, eastbound lane of Route 58 due to a downed tree in the...
wakg.com
Danville Police Department Hosting 5th Annual Youth Police Academy
Youth ages 9-17 are invited to participate in the 5th annual Youth Police Academy, an exciting summer camp through the Danville Police Department free of charge. The academy goes from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Thursday, from June 12-29. Early drop off and late pick up is available. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Awards, speakers, demonstrations, physical fitness activities and more will be held during the academy.
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized following vehicle crash in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a major crash in Southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, which happened Monday morning in the 4000 block of Brandon Ave.
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins Cove
WFXR is reporting that the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke desires local residents to assist with reporting any deceased fowl because they may have died from bird flu. A Bald Eagle was found dead on December 8 at Carvins Cove with no signs of trauma. Later examination determined that the bird died from a contagious influenza that is responsible for more than 50,000 chickens dying or being put down and the price of eggs rising.
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
WSET
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen vehicle. According to deputies a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup- Brown/Green in color was stolen Friday night. Deputies said it was stolen from the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. Deputies also said the...
wakg.com
Halifax County Man Arrested After Fleeing on Horseback
A Halifax County man was arrested on Friday after fleeing the scene on horseback. James Wesley Dawson, 36, was eventually found hiding in a closet, according to The Gazette-Virginian. On Thursday authorities attempted to serve a protective order on Dawson at Dawson Trail in Alton. That’s when Dawson ran from...
Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
wakg.com
Danville Police Department Offering Active Shooter Training
The Danville Police Department has announced that they are offering training for an active shooter event. The department is offering ALERRT(Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training), the training was developed by Texas State University. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events(CRASE) course, which was designed and built on the Avoid,...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
wakg.com
Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Stuart Man
The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Stuart man. Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56, of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14th. Martin has been employed by Stuart Forest Products for many years and has never missed a day...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
Comments / 0