PAX, a global cannabis brand, announced the launch of PEACE BY PAX, a new program to continue and expand the company’s efforts to drive meaningful social impact. “PAX is mission-driven at our core, so we’re thrilled to be launching PEACE BY PAX in support of the critical work we’re already doing to benefit the broader cannabis community,” stated Steven Jung, COO of PAX and Army veteran. “We see these efforts as a business and moral imperative, to build a sustainable industry that is inclusive and creates equitable opportunity.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO