Maryland State

The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

McCarthy: GOP probe of Biden docs will ensure law is "applied equally"

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that the GOP will investigate President Biden's handling of classified records to ensure the law is "applied equally." Why it matters: Republicans have jumped on Biden since the White House confirmed that at least three sets of classified documents from when he was vice president were discovered in his former office and his home in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Axios

House GOP seizes on Biden docs as new attack line

The classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his Delaware home have provided fresh fodder for Republicans who have vowed to unleash a torrent of investigations into the president. The big picture: Republicans have pledged to use their subpoena power to launch investigations into Biden, with some probes...
Axios

What members of Congress are saying about Biden document probe

Members of Congress weighed in Sunday on the ongoing investigation into the classified documents found from when President Biden was vice president. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is the chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, called Biden's residence in Delaware a "crime scene" after documents with classified markings were discovered.
DELAWARE STATE
Axios

Dems ask GOP leaders to cooperate with George Santos probes

Two House Democrats from New York on Sunday issued a call to Republican leaders to cooperate fully with investigations into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) amid reporting that certain GOP leaders were at least partially aware of Santos' litany of falsehoods. Driving the news: Santos has become a political flashpoint —...
Axios

Comer: House won't investigate Trump classified docs despite Biden probe

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which he chairs, will not investigate former President Trump over his handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The refusal comes despite the House Oversight Committee announcing plans last week to...
Axios NW Arkansas

Government witnesses testify against Jan. 6 rioter

The trial for a man photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette — began last week.State of play: Barnett faces eight charges, including theft of government property, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding — Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College count for the 2020 presidential election. Two charges cite alleged possession of a deadly weapon while he was in the Capitol building.The weapon in question was a stun gun/walking stick combo purchased a week before Jan. 6, according to...
GRAVETTE, AR
Axios

White House picks fight with McCarthy over speaker deal

The White House is pressing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to publicize the terms of the deal with right-wing lawmakers that secured him the speaker’s gavel. Why it matters: It’s a new front in the emerging but heated conflict between the Biden administration and the new House GOP majority that includes a battery of investigations and fights over the budget.
Axios

Gaetz says Santos should go through House ethics process, not be shunned

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced calls to resign from a swath of Republicans, should "go through the congressional ethics process” but not be shunned during it, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Driving the news: The furor surrounding Santos comes after...
Axios

GOP hardliners reap benefits of McCarthy speaker deal

Members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus are seeing the first dividends from the deal they struck to give House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) his gavel: prime committee assignments. Why it matters: The plum postings for Republican rebels fulfill a key concession McCarthy made, handing conservatives greater influence over the...
Axios

Trump ally Jim Banks is running for Senate

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on Tuesday announced he is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). Why it matters: Banks, the former chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee and a vocal ally of former President Trump, is likely to be a top contender for the seat.
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Axios

