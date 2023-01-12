Read full article on original website
Republicans call Biden greedy for charging his son $50k monthly to rent a bed in his home, some call it money laundering
The GOP took to the internet to call President Biden "greedy" for allegedly making his son pay $50,000 a month in rental payments just to rent a bed in his home, and others called it money laundering.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
McConnell calls on special counsels to treat Biden and Trump docs "exactly the same way"
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday urged the Department of Justice's special counsels to treat President Biden and former President Trump equally during the investigations into their possession of classified documents. The big picture: McConnell, who has publicly feuded with Trump for years, appeared to join GOP lawmakers...
McCarthy: GOP probe of Biden docs will ensure law is "applied equally"
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that the GOP will investigate President Biden's handling of classified records to ensure the law is "applied equally." Why it matters: Republicans have jumped on Biden since the White House confirmed that at least three sets of classified documents from when he was vice president were discovered in his former office and his home in Delaware.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
House GOP seizes on Biden docs as new attack line
The classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his Delaware home have provided fresh fodder for Republicans who have vowed to unleash a torrent of investigations into the president. The big picture: Republicans have pledged to use their subpoena power to launch investigations into Biden, with some probes...
What members of Congress are saying about Biden document probe
Members of Congress weighed in Sunday on the ongoing investigation into the classified documents found from when President Biden was vice president. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is the chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, called Biden's residence in Delaware a "crime scene" after documents with classified markings were discovered.
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden's pick for FAA administrator
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday he will push to confirm President Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, Phillip Washington, after the agency suffered a mass outage to a crucial aviation system last week. Why it matters: The FAA has been without an administrator since March...
GOP Rep: National debt default a "real threat" that both sides must take seriously
The looming prospect of a default on the U.S. national debt poses a "real threat that both sides have to take serious," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Driving the news: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a letter Friday that the...
Dems ask GOP leaders to cooperate with George Santos probes
Two House Democrats from New York on Sunday issued a call to Republican leaders to cooperate fully with investigations into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) amid reporting that certain GOP leaders were at least partially aware of Santos' litany of falsehoods. Driving the news: Santos has become a political flashpoint —...
Comer: House won't investigate Trump classified docs despite Biden probe
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, which he chairs, will not investigate former President Trump over his handling of classified documents. Why it matters: The refusal comes despite the House Oversight Committee announcing plans last week to...
Government witnesses testify against Jan. 6 rioter
The trial for a man photographed inside the office of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette — began last week.State of play: Barnett faces eight charges, including theft of government property, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding — Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College count for the 2020 presidential election. Two charges cite alleged possession of a deadly weapon while he was in the Capitol building.The weapon in question was a stun gun/walking stick combo purchased a week before Jan. 6, according to...
Judge: Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol followed "Trump's instructions"
A federal judge said Tuesday that a California woman who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "followed then-President Trump’s instructions" in breaking the law. Driving the news: Danean MacAndrew, who traveled to D.C. from California for Trump's rally and filmed herself storming the Capitol with the...
White House picks fight with McCarthy over speaker deal
The White House is pressing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to publicize the terms of the deal with right-wing lawmakers that secured him the speaker’s gavel. Why it matters: It’s a new front in the emerging but heated conflict between the Biden administration and the new House GOP majority that includes a battery of investigations and fights over the budget.
Gaetz says Santos should go through House ethics process, not be shunned
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced calls to resign from a swath of Republicans, should "go through the congressional ethics process” but not be shunned during it, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Driving the news: The furor surrounding Santos comes after...
GOP hardliners reap benefits of McCarthy speaker deal
Members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus are seeing the first dividends from the deal they struck to give House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) his gavel: prime committee assignments. Why it matters: The plum postings for Republican rebels fulfill a key concession McCarthy made, handing conservatives greater influence over the...
Trump ally Jim Banks is running for Senate
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on Tuesday announced he is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). Why it matters: Banks, the former chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee and a vocal ally of former President Trump, is likely to be a top contender for the seat.
