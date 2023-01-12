Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
New foundation aims to reform Maine's child welfare system
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Advocates are demanding accountability from Maine DHHS. To do that, a former state senator and long-time advocate is launching a new foundation in the hopes of making a change. According to the state, there were 30 child deaths in Maine in 2021. That includes reports of child...
WPFO
Lawmakers unveil legislation to protect and strengthen reproductive rights in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross announced new legislation to strengthen Maine’s reproductive health care laws. Mills said the legislation is inspired by the story of Yarmouth resident Dana Pierce. In 2019, Pierce was expecting her second child...
WPFO
Public hearing on sports betting in Maine to be held Tuesday
The Maine Gambling Control Unit will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to address proposed rules and regulations for sports wagering that were released last week. The latest timeline for legalized gambling on sports in Maine is cloudy. A timeline laid out by Milt Champion suggested licenses could be issued between April and January 2024. He said he could not be more specific until the public weighs in on the proposed rules.
WPFO
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
WPFO
$450 heating relief checks: What should Mainers do about a recent address change?
An estimated 880,000 Mainers are set to get $450 heating relief checks, which will start going out at the end of the month. “What do you do if you qualify but moved to a different address in the last few months in Maine?" According to the governor's office, your payment...
WPFO
Commission calls for more funding, benefits amid Maine's EMS 'crisis'
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's EMS system is in a "crisis," according to a new report from the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in the State. The final report, which was released to the legislature last week, details current challenges facing the system and a sweeping list of recommendations.
WPFO
Missing the ice? Historic photos recall how cold Maine winters used to be.
We sure don’t have winters like we used to, they say. Which is true. Bangor’s average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit in 2022, which is 5 degrees above normal. In fact, December temperatures since 1970 have warmed by 5.2 degrees overall. As for the rest of Maine,...
WPFO
Gas prices hold steady in Maine, US
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices seem to be holding steady in Maine, and nationally, according to AAA. The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Maine is $3.36. That's down one cent from last week. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. now...
WPFO
Maine's next snowstorm arrives Thursday night into Friday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny skies will make a welcome return to Maine Tuesday. Mild temperatures stick around through Thursday, and our next snowstorm arrives Thursday night and continues through Friday. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday. After we see icy roads in the morning, above freezing temperatures from mid-morning...
WPFO
New Hampshire files civil rights complaints against two people, hate group
PORTSMOUTH (WGME) – New Hampshire’s Attorney General is taking action after what he calls an increase in hate crimes in the state. State and local officers came together Tuesday at Portsmouth City Council Chambers and announced they've filed civil rights complaints against two men and a hate group.
WPFO
3.97 million visitors to Acadia in 2022, second highest total ever
Acadia National Park had its second biggest year ever in 2022 with nearly 4 million visitors. According to the Bangor Daily News, 3.97 million people visiting the park last year. The near-record number follows a post-pandemic surge in 2021, which was the parks busiest year ever with more than 4...
WPFO
Deadline to sign up for Affordable Health Insurance through CoverME is today
Today is the deadline to sign up for affordable health insurance through the state's online marketplace. CoverME.gov offers Mainers options to find affordable health insurance. The site also allows you to compare private plans and apply for financial assistance. They offer individual insurance plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard...
Comments / 0