Maine State

WPFO

New foundation aims to reform Maine's child welfare system

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Advocates are demanding accountability from Maine DHHS. To do that, a former state senator and long-time advocate is launching a new foundation in the hopes of making a change. According to the state, there were 30 child deaths in Maine in 2021. That includes reports of child...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Public hearing on sports betting in Maine to be held Tuesday

The Maine Gambling Control Unit will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to address proposed rules and regulations for sports wagering that were released last week. The latest timeline for legalized gambling on sports in Maine is cloudy. A timeline laid out by Milt Champion suggested licenses could be issued between April and January 2024. He said he could not be more specific until the public weighs in on the proposed rules.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Commission calls for more funding, benefits amid Maine's EMS 'crisis'

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's EMS system is in a "crisis," according to a new report from the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in the State. The final report, which was released to the legislature last week, details current challenges facing the system and a sweeping list of recommendations.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gas prices hold steady in Maine, US

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices seem to be holding steady in Maine, and nationally, according to AAA. The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Maine is $3.36. That's down one cent from last week. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. now...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine's next snowstorm arrives Thursday night into Friday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny skies will make a welcome return to Maine Tuesday. Mild temperatures stick around through Thursday, and our next snowstorm arrives Thursday night and continues through Friday. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday. After we see icy roads in the morning, above freezing temperatures from mid-morning...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

3.97 million visitors to Acadia in 2022, second highest total ever

Acadia National Park had its second biggest year ever in 2022 with nearly 4 million visitors. According to the Bangor Daily News, 3.97 million people visiting the park last year. The near-record number follows a post-pandemic surge in 2021, which was the parks busiest year ever with more than 4...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WPFO

Deadline to sign up for Affordable Health Insurance through CoverME is today

Today is the deadline to sign up for affordable health insurance through the state's online marketplace. CoverME.gov offers Mainers options to find affordable health insurance. The site also allows you to compare private plans and apply for financial assistance. They offer individual insurance plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard...
MAINE STATE

