Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Lisa Marie’s Death
Linda Thompson, a former girlfriend of Elvis Presley, is speaking out about the death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday. Thompson dated Elvis between 1972-76. She talked with PEOPLE after news spread about Lisa Marie. Thompson told the outlet that she is “absolutely devastated and shocked.”. “I was so...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Jennifer Coolidge hails recent awards success as 'the surprise of a lifetime'
Jennifer Coolidge has hailed her career resurgence the "surprise of a lifetime". The 61-year-old actress scooped the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series prize at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (15.01.23) for her portrayal of Tanya in 'The White Lotus', adding to the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe awards she's already received for the show, and she admitted her recent success has made her feel "so alive".
Michelle Pfeiffer missed Critics’ Choice Awards as she tested positive for Covid
Michelle Pfeiffer missed the Critics’ Choice Awards as she tested positive for Covid. ‘The Fabulous Baker Boys’ actress, 64, was nominated in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category for her work in ‘The First Lady’ and was due to present Jeff Bridges with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sunday (15.01.23) night event.
Elvis Presley’s Graceland passes to Lisa Marie’s daughters after her death
Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, is staying in the family following the death of his daughter. Lisa Marie Presley inherited the 13.8 acre, 23-room estate from her rock’n’roll legend father after he died in 1977, when she was nine. She died Thursday at the age of 54 after a cardiac arrest.
Steven Spielberg admits COVID fears forced him to make The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg was determine to shoot 'The Fabelmans' because of his fears over the COVID-19 pandemic. The 76-year-old filmmaker has opened up on his desire to bring the semi-autobiographical coming of age drama - which is loosely based on his own life - to the big screen, and he admitted he was concerned that the global health crisis would scupper his plans.
Stephen Colbert to Adapt ‘The Chronicles of Amber’ Fantasy Novel Into TV Series
Stephen Colbert is joining Robert Kirkman‘s Skybound Entertainment to adapt Roger Zelazny’s seminal fantasy novel The Chronicles of Amber into a series. Colbert will now serve as executive producer under his Spartina production banner alongside Skybound Entertainment and Vincent Newman Entertainment for the adaptation, which was initially announced in 2016. The Chronicles of Amber is widely known as an inspiration for author George R.R. Martin, who was friends with Zelazny until he died in 1995 and has advocated for an adaptation for some time.
‘The Last of Us’ Premieres to Over 4 Million Viewers
The series premiere of HBO‘s The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, drew in an impressive 4.7 million viewership across the network and HBO Max streaming service in the United States. (These numbers are based on first-party data from HBO and Nielsen ratings.) It is the...
