Stephen Colbert is joining Robert Kirkman‘s Skybound Entertainment to adapt Roger Zelazny’s seminal fantasy novel The Chronicles of Amber into a series. Colbert will now serve as executive producer under his Spartina production banner alongside Skybound Entertainment and Vincent Newman Entertainment for the adaptation, which was initially announced in 2016. The Chronicles of Amber is widely known as an inspiration for author George R.R. Martin, who was friends with Zelazny until he died in 1995 and has advocated for an adaptation for some time.

9 HOURS AGO