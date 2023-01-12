Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister
Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.
'My Husband Was Hospitalized, I Didn't Tell People Why'
Amy Ettinger tells Newsweek about her husband's admission to a psychiatric hospital, in an original essay.
WFMZ-TV Online
Michelle Pfeiffer missed Critics’ Choice Awards as she tested positive for Covid
Michelle Pfeiffer missed the Critics’ Choice Awards as she tested positive for Covid. ‘The Fabulous Baker Boys’ actress, 64, was nominated in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category for her work in ‘The First Lady’ and was due to present Jeff Bridges with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sunday (15.01.23) night event.
Elvis Presley’s Graceland passes to Lisa Marie’s daughters after her death
Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, is staying in the family following the death of his daughter. Lisa Marie Presley inherited the 13.8 acre, 23-room estate from her rock’n’roll legend father after he died in 1977, when she was nine. She died Thursday at the age of 54 after a cardiac arrest.
WFMZ-TV Online
Steven Spielberg admits COVID fears forced him to make The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg was determine to shoot 'The Fabelmans' because of his fears over the COVID-19 pandemic. The 76-year-old filmmaker has opened up on his desire to bring the semi-autobiographical coming of age drama - which is loosely based on his own life - to the big screen, and he admitted he was concerned that the global health crisis would scupper his plans.
WFMZ-TV Online
"A day without music is a mistake": Legendary composer John Williams is not retiring
Legendary soundtrack composer John Williams, 90, has announced that he will not retire from music after the fifth 'Indiana Jones' film. Williams has won 25 Grammys during his 50-year career. He is the composer of the soundtracks of 'Star Wars', 'Superman' and 'Harry Potter', among others. In an interview last June, the composer said he was set to retire from music. However, in a recent appearance with Steven Spielberg, Williams confessed to have changed his mind. “Steven is a lot of things. He’s a director, he’s a producer ... he’s a philanthropist, he’s an educator. One thing he isn’t, is a man you can say ‘no’ to,” John Williams. With these words, Williams confirmed that he is not yet retiring from music and that he will continue to be part of Spielberg's projects. The 90-year-old composer assured to be entering the best decade of his life, to which he added: "[Music] It's my life, a day without music is a mistake." 'Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny', the last film for which Williams has composed a soundtrack, will be released on June 30, 2023.
Comments / 0