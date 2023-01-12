Herrington: Grizzlies have become a different ‘Team Alley-Oop’

The Grizzlies’ Christmas Day game at Golden State didn’t end well, but it had a good start.

Eight seconds into the game, Jaren Jackson Jr. came to set a pick on guard Donte DiVincenzo, who was defending Ja Morant. As Morant came off the pick, Jackson rolled back to the rim, more of a wide lope than a sharp cut, coming around the right shoulder of his Warriors nemesis Klay Thompson and rising up to the rim to flush home a Morant lob.

A game-opening so nice, why not do it twice?

A week later, back home for a New Year’s Eve showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Grizzlies celebrated another holiday in similar fashion.

This time it was Morant curling around a Jackson screen to receive a pass from Steven Adams, about 16 seconds into the game. As Morant turned with the ball, Jackson faked a second screen and then bounced straight down the lane, converting Morant’s lob at the front of the rim.

About a year ago in this space, I dubbed the Grizzlies “Team Alley-Oop.”

At the moment, they were barely in the top 10 overall in converting rapper Kurtis Blow’s favorite basketball play . But the Grizzlies were leading the league in a more arcane sub-category: The “running alley-oop.”

With multiple defensive disruptors (Jackson, De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson), multiple nervy lob passers (Morant, Melton, Anderson, Tyus Jones) and multiple high-flying finishers (Brandon Clarke, Ziaire Williams, Morant), the running alley-oop became an emblem of teamwork in supersonic motion.

If it doesn’t seem like the Grizzlies have been quite as much of a death-defying fastbreak show this season, that’s probably the case.

But after ultimately finishing tied for first (with Houston) in running alley-oops last season, with 42, they remain in the hunt this season, at a slightly lower pace.

Most Transition Alley-Oops:

Houston Rockets: 18

Los Angeles Lakers: 17

Portland Trail Blazers: 17

Memphis Grizzlies: 16

Charlotte Hornets: 14

Boston Celtics: 14

What’s different this season is the rise of the more conventional half-court alley-oop, where the Grizzlies were 12th last season. This year:

Most Half Court Alley-Oops:

Atlanta Hawks: 88

Memphis Grizzlies: 68

Dallas Mavericks: 62

New York Knicks: 62

Minnesota Wolves: 53

That’s right: The Grizzlies are the only team in the top five in tossing oops in both half-court and transition basketball. Find you a team that can do both? Found ‘em.

Blow knows: The alley-oop is one of the game’s geometric gifts, a parabola of pleasure that by its nature requires interaction. It makes the sport more enjoyable in the moment, beyond the confines of the scoreboard. And the Grizzlies have been generous, with each other and, by extension, to their fans.

Overall, the team converted 117 alley-oops last season. At this season’s midpoint, they’re on a pace for 168.

Jackson embodies this boost.

He played a team-high 78 games last season and finished a total of four alley-oops. In only 25 appearances so far this season, he’s already more than doubled that, with 10.

And Jackson’s still last among the team’s regular big-man rotation as an oop finisher.

Brandon Clarke, who led the team overall last season with 46, is doing so again. Pressuring the rim as a lob threat might be Clarke’s primary attribute on a team with point guards who can deliver the pass.

But, like Jackson, starting center Steven Adams has already topped his alley-oop total from last season (eight), with 11 so far.

Rounding out the frontcourt rotation, Santi Aldama has added another finisher.

Last season’s second-string power forward, Anderson, was one of the few Grizzlies to never finish a lob, though he was on the giving end of nine of them. Aldama, by contrast, already has 14, the second most on the team, and will sometimes finish them in reverse style, adding extra punctuation to a play that’s already the hoops version of an exclamation point.

Perhaps a lot of this is about Morant, who is most often conducting this simple surgery, in a season where his playmaking has reached a higher level: Tugging a defense one way and then sending passes up and over it.

But big-to-big oops are a blooming sub-category.

Adams to Aldama, Aldama to Adams. Clarke to Jackson, Clarke to Aldama.

Jackson with a one-hand scoop oop to Clarke for a one-hand finish to polish off Phoenix on the road, perhaps the season’s most stylish oop so far:

The unlikely Xavier Tillman Sr. to Aldama connection — twice! — against Utah. This one coming out of a timeout:

Perhaps Jackson and Adams have a little more bounce than last season. Perhaps the presence of Aldama in particular has transformed the vertical spacing in the team’s half-court sets.

Look for Ziaire Williams (8) to spur a ‘running alley-oop’ revival in the season’s second half. (Brandon Dill/AP Photo)

Perhaps the coaching staff has responded to the personnel by adding more designed wrinkles in the area of oops. The preponderance of lob plays to start games and coming out of timeouts suggests as much.

The big men have had a good run, with the team’s top four first-half oop finishers each of the four main-rotation bigs.

That may change. Last season, rookie Ziaire Williams finished second on the team in alley-oops, and finished strong.

This season he’s started slow due to injury. Even without Melton and Anderson around, look for Williams to spur a “running alley-oop” revival in the season’s second half.

Does any of this matter?

The Grizzlies have converted 88% of their half-court oop attempts and 76% of their transition oop attempts. It’s a high-percentage play, not just an exciting one.

The Grizzlies are leading the NBA in points in the paint. They did that last season too.

But overall, their shooting percentage in the restricted area is down a little this season. Their half-court offense is about the same. The biggest issue remains 3-point shooting.

So it goes.

But basketball is a game and it’s meant to be enjoyed. Alley-oops are joy in action. May the Grizzlies keep these airborne connections coming.

Four other things I’m thinking about the Grizzlies this week

A new combo meal: Jaren Jackson Jr. is blocking everything this season and his 3-point shooting is up to 37%, but he’s had trouble connecting on what I once dubbed the “Jaren Jackson Jr. Combo Meal,” the blocked shot that flows into the trailing 3-pointer.

Instead, Jackson has expanded his menu with a new “I’ll have two” combo meal. I’m calling it the Borderline Comedic Two-Block Possession: Those moments where Jackson says “Nope!” to the opposition twice in a matter of seconds.

He made Sacramento’s Malik Monk a double-victim of the double-block a week or so ago. Against San Antonio on Monday, Jackson shared the pain, doling it out to Spurs’ bigs Jakob Poetl and Jeremy Sochan.

Maybe “Borderline” is unnecessary here. It’s definitely comedic. There’s no cheering on press row, but the fine print says nothing about laughter. I’ll admit I’ve let out more than one cackle or guffaw this season at Jackson’s defensive exploits.

If the “running alley-oop” was a signature play of last season’s Grizzlies, perhaps the Jackson two-block possession is a more singular signature on this one.

Gunning for that #2 spot: When the Grizzlies play Indiana on Saturday, they’ll be trying for their ninth straight win, which would be a new second-longest winning streak in franchise history, after the 11-game streak the team ran off right after Christmas last season.

The current eight-game streak is now in a five-way tie for second-longest, joining streaks from 2003-2004, 2012-2013 (twice) and 2014-2015.

Heroes of the streak?

I’m giving Jackson the current streak MVP trophy. He’s played all eight games with averages of 19 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 blocks while shooting 56% from the floor and 43% from 2.

Runner-up: Tyus Jones, who’s also played all eight games, with two big games as a fill-in starter. Overall, he’s averaged 14 points, six assists and 1.8 steals in the streak, shooting 49% from the floor and 47% from 3.

Almost the full Baynes: Was this detonation over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in the second Grizzlies-Spurs game on Wednesday Morant’s dunk of the year?:

Probably so. Given how high Morant got up and how far back he cocked the ball, the hoops hypotenuse on this dunk is pretty lengthy.

Best Morant dunk ever? Nah. Top five? Maybe. (This deserves further study at a later date.) But not top three. Not even his best dunk over Poeltl. (Poor guy.) At a glance, I’d say Morant’s transition dunk on Poeltl last season (amid a 50-point night), his frontline playoff attack on Minnesota’s Malik Beasley this past spring (the No. 1 pick) and his earlier detonation on Phoenix center Aron Baynes are probably the top three.

This one? I’d say it’s about a 90th percentile Poeltl. In case a refresher is needed:

Jaren and Santi, an Unexplored Territory: Last week, when The Athletic writer and former Grizzlies exec John Hollinger joined me on our Daily Memphian Grizzlies Podcast , we talked about Santi Aldama’s future as a potential NBA starter, and John wondered about whether Aldama and Jackson might evolve, over time, into the team’s starting frontcourt.

I’m intrigued by this potential as well, but as I pointed out then: They’d basically never played together.

This makes sense in a regular rotation that features Jackson, Aldama, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Adams and Clarke are non-shooters and the team doesn’t really want to play them together. You can’t play Jackson and Aldama together in that rotation and have all four get their minutes.

I’d thought the team might use a recent game with Adams and Clarke both out to take a look at Jackson/Aldama, but they didn’t. This combo did get a few possessions together on Wednesday night, boosting their season total of non-garbage-time possessions together to 15.

It’s not a pressing thing, at all. But it is a potential tool for the Grizzlies to develop, especially since both Jackson and Aldama seem likely to be fixtures for the foreseeable future. Two 6-11 guys who can both face up and shoot from long range, but can also play in the paint on both ends? It would allow the Grizzlies to play “five out” without going small.

Aldama and Jackson are both making more than a 3-pointer a game, and shooting 38% and 37% respectively.

In a time with seemingly so many “unicorns” that unicorns have jumped the shark, players at this height shooting from distance this well are still more rare than you might think. The full list of current NBA players, at least 6-11, who are making more than one 3-pointer a game while shooting at least 35%:

Lauri Markkanen (Utah): 2.9/41%

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee): 2.0/39%

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis): 1.5/37%

Kelly Olynyk (Utah): 1.5/41%

Myles Turner (Indiana): 1.4/38%

Santi Aldama (Memphis): 1.3/38%

Aleksej Pokuševski (Oklahoma City): 1.2/38%

Mike Muscala (Oklahoma City): 1.1/38%

A couple of usual fixtures on lists like this — Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis — are both shooting under 35% this season.

As you can seen, three teams have really cornered the market on these players this season. Pokuševski and Muscala are more marginal types, and haven’t really played together much.

Markkanen and Olynyk are Utah’s starting frontcourt, with roughly 1,700 possessions together this season. Utah has been elite on offense with them together, but has struggled on defense. The latter wouldn’t be a concern with Jackson in the mix.

File this away.