Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Tractor-Trailer Rollover on Route 161, Madawaska Lake, Maine
A tractor-trailer crashed and rolled over on its side on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake on Friday. The driver was not injured in the single-vehicle accident. Deputies were on scene of the crash. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to be careful and to use caution driving in storm conditions. No additional information was released.
wagmtv.com
Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 1A in Mars Hill
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine State Police are urging drivers to find alternative routes after a Tractor-Trailer crash shuts down Route 1A in Mars Hill. In a social media post, the State Police said “Any Northbound or Southbound traffic traveling through Mars Hill Please Utilize Rt 1, a Tractor Trailer crash will have Rt 1A shut down while crews work to remove the vehicle”
wagmtv.com
City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The City of Presque Isle has just released an official statement regarding the immediate closing of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center. According to the City “On Monday, January 9, the City of Presque Isle learned that the owner of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center had placed a “closed indefinitely” notice on the door of the establishment. No prior communication was received by the City from the owner.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Crash in Fort Fairfield
Police are investigating after an SUV that was reported stolen in Presque Isle on Thursday was found about four hours later crashed in Fort Fairfield. Fort Fairfield police officers were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the West Limestone Road, according to Police Chief Matthew Cummings. Upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Honda CRV had gone off the road, struck a tree and ended up in a field. The impact caused extensive front-end damage to the vehicle, and caused the airbags to deploy, Cummings stated.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Magnificent Views of the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair, Maine
The Long Lake Sporting Club is for sale with everything you could possibly need. Everyone knows this historical business with a long reputation for its location, menu, amenities, service and tradition. It was Built in 1940 and maintained and renovated over the years. Gigantic Commercial Space on the Waterfront. The...
MDI Boys Beat Houlton 58-35 [STATS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team traveled up to Houlton to take on the Houlton Shiretowners, coming away with a 58-35 win on Saturday, January 14th. MDI led 16-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter after going on a 9-0 run to start the game. In the 2nd Quarter Houlton went on a 7-0 run, but MDI took a 28-14 lead into halftime. In the 3rd Quarter MDI was up 39-21.
MDI Girls Rally to Beat Houlton 52-50 [STATS]
Trailing by 1 with less than 10 seconds left Soren Hopkins-Goff scored her only points of the game, hitting a jump-shot from the left side and then sinking 1-2 free throws to give the MDI Trojans a 52-50 win over Houlton on Saturday, January 14th. MDI led 8-7 at the...
