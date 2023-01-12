ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEEI Sports Radio

Mac Jones told others around the NFL he was unhappy this season, report

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I7Zi_0kCZFa6d00

Mac Jones apparently went behind Bill Belichick’s back last season and expressed his unhappiness to people outside of Gillette Stadium. Belichick found out, and unsurprisingly, wasn’t thrilled.

Chris Simms added more context this week to the seeming rift between Belichick and Jones this season. On NBC’s “Pro Football Talk,” Simms, who spent one season working under Belichick as a quality-control coach, said Jones sought counsel from friends and mentors around the league who aren’t affiliated with the Patriots.

“Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” said Simms. “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do stuff like that?’ From my understanding, Belichick found out all these things. He found out that Mac was talking to people, and all this, and there was some back-channel conversations going on behind Belichick’s back. And I think that’s where it did get personal.”

Mike Florio added that Belichick was aware of Jones’ surreptitious outreach. “And Belichick made Mac Jones aware of it, too, as you might imagine — which is why it stopped,” he said.

It’s apparent that Belichick’s relationship with Jones soured this season. On Monday, Belichick wouldn’t even guarantee that Jones would be the Patriots’ quarterback in 2023. Instead, Belichick just said that Jones “has the ability to play quarterback in this league.”

Meanwhile, Jones acted demonstrably on the field numerous times, shouting expletives when the offense faltered.

It’s been reported multiple times that Jones enjoys the backing of Patriots players, some of whom shared his frustrations with Matt Patricia and the offensive program.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reports that Belichick is amenable to making changes to his offensive staff. That’s just one step in an offseason that could require multiple parties, including Belichick, to swallow their egos.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
WEEI Sports Radio

Sunday 7: Patriots’ Awards!

The story of 2022 in New England was a disappointing one on the whole. But there were still impressive individual accomplishments for Patriots’ players over the course of the season. Before turning to the offseason, those deserve some love!
MICHIGAN STATE
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy