ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Paper Transport opens Broadway District offices in downtown Green Bay, preps for 'significant run' of growth

By Jeff Bollier, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IV56O_0kCZFIPf00

GREEN BAY - Paper Transport has leased two office spaces in the Broadway District of downtown Green Bay, that will give the company room for 150 employees as it prepares for "another significant run" of growth.

De Pere-based Paper Transport (PT) has already moved about 50 employees in its growing Brokerage and Power Only business segments from the company's Mid Valley Drive headquarters into office space leased from Base Companies LLC in the building at 340 N. Broadway. PT also has started to renovate a second space in a nearby building at 540 N. Broadway that it expects will create room for another 100 employees once renovations are completed later this year.

The new office spaces will be in addition to PT's Mid Valley Drive headquarters where the company regularly conducts training for new drivers and easy commuter access to Interstate 41. The company expects another wave of growth is coming, and the new offices give the company space to expand operations, said Ben Schill, president and CEO of PT.

"The opening of the downtown office is a statement that we are on the cusp of another significant run,” Schill said in a media release. "We are really excited to put our stamp on the new construction for our second office building."

In the trucking and logistics industry, brokerage refers to when a trucking company connects a customer with a load to ship with a carrier with capacity to handle the load. The Power Only business supplies a company that already has the trailer full of goods with a driver and a semi-tractor to transport the load. Nick Skeen, PT's brokerage and power only director, said the team has grown from two people to 30 in the last two years alone.

"The talent within the team has me confident we will deliver our plan to add new customer opportunities that will allow for organic growth within both service offices,” Skeen said in a media release.

PT moves into two buildings historically used by Northern Cold Storage and Larsen Canning Co. Over the last two decades, the buildings have been renovated and converted into spaces that house a mix of companies, retailers and restaurants. The company cited the mix of uses as part of what drew the company to downtown Green Bay. It joins companies like remote broadcaster Live X , which invested $2 million in its new Rail Yard offices last year.

Paper Transport, Base Companies and the city of Green Bay have been discussing an office expansion for some time, said Neil Stechschulte, the city's economic development director. He called PT a great fit for the Rail Yard Innovation District and a company that will create good-paying jobs in the central city.

The City Council and Redevelopment Authority last year approved a $150,000 reimbursement grant as an incentive to encourage PT to locate in downtown Green Bay. The grant will help PT with recruitment and training costs related to staffing the growing business segments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062EH4_0kCZFIPf00

"We consider this a big win for downtown and the Broadway District," Stechschulte said. "They chose to stay here. We're appreciative of that and excited about the investment they're making here."

Paper Transport is a for-hire semi-truck carrier that offers customers regional truckload, dedicated truckload, intermodal, and logistic services. It was founded in 1990 in the Greater Green Bay Chamber's business incubator with two founders and five trucks. Now, the company employs more than 900 drivers and more than 200 office workers. Its annual revenue now exceeds $300 million.

"Paper Transport’s continued growth is a true success story and shows the commitment they have to this community,” said Laurie Radke, Greater Green Bay Chamber president and CEO, in a media release

That PT's new offices are located one building away from the offices of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, which helped Paper Transport get trucking, was not lost on Schill.

"Paper Transport is one of the largest success stories when it comes to the Greater Green Bay Chamber's support of business startups," Schill said in a media release. "... At our first new location, we are ironically located right next to the chamber's Urban Hub, serving as the incubator for local tech startups."

PT's announcement comes at a time when many workers continue to work from home, depriving downtowns of office workers who provide key economic support for local restaurants, shops and services in central cities and business districts, said Brian Johnson, director of On Broadway Inc., an organization tasked to support the west side business district's growth and vibrancy.

"Paper Transport making this decision to bring 50 employees to the downtown corridor helps us replenish what has been in limbo since the pandemic," he said. "A number of businesses have opted to locate in the Broadway District because they like to be around the activities and events, especially the Farmers Market (on Broadway). Twenty years ago, the Broadway area was where people didn't want to be. Now, it's where businesses and people want to be."

Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 or jbollier@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @JeffBollier .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1AfM_0kCZFIPf00 CONTINUE YOUR SUPPORT: Thanks to our subscribers for making this coverage possible. Be sure to download our app on the App Store or Google Play. Follow us on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Newsletters

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Paper Transport opens Broadway District offices in downtown Green Bay, preps for 'significant run' of growth

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price

For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry

A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels

The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
doorcountydailynews.com

Snowstorm predicted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning

No advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued yet, but the National Weather Service wants you to be on the lookout for the next winter storm occurring later this week. Current models from the National Weather Service show Door and Kewaunee counties as highly likely for at least four inches of snow during the early morning hours of Thursday. The snow would likely begin at around midnight and continue until at least noon on Thursday. The area has approximately a 50/50 chance of getting six inches or more of snow, with it more likely occurring in Door County’s northern tip and less likely along the lakeshore in Kewaunee County. If the winter storm hits the area, it would be the most snow received since Carlsville and Washington Island received approximately nine inches of snow before Christmas.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

CDs still sought by some buyers

MANITOWOC, Wis. — Jim Vogel opened the brown cardboard box to find five new compact discs sandwiched between several vinyl records. “CDs!” he said quietly as he fully opened the box. After years of declining sales, people are still asking for and buying compact discs. “I think they...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl

Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 16, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday January 16, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
radioplusinfo.com

1-16-23 fdl man critically injured from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Fond du Lac police are investigating after a Fond du Lac man was critically injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after 9pm Sunday police were called to the 1000 block of Martin Avenue for a report of a gunshot fired in the basement of a home. A 36 year old Fond du Lac man was flown by helicopter to Theda Care Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says if you are in a mental health crisis, there are many services and support available. Goldstein says if you know of someone that may be in crisis reach out and help connect that person to the resources they need.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy