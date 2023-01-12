Paper Transport opens Broadway District offices in downtown Green Bay, preps for 'significant run' of growth

GREEN BAY - Paper Transport has leased two office spaces in the Broadway District of downtown Green Bay, that will give the company room for 150 employees as it prepares for "another significant run" of growth.

De Pere-based Paper Transport (PT) has already moved about 50 employees in its growing Brokerage and Power Only business segments from the company's Mid Valley Drive headquarters into office space leased from Base Companies LLC in the building at 340 N. Broadway. PT also has started to renovate a second space in a nearby building at 540 N. Broadway that it expects will create room for another 100 employees once renovations are completed later this year.

The new office spaces will be in addition to PT's Mid Valley Drive headquarters where the company regularly conducts training for new drivers and easy commuter access to Interstate 41. The company expects another wave of growth is coming, and the new offices give the company space to expand operations, said Ben Schill, president and CEO of PT.

"The opening of the downtown office is a statement that we are on the cusp of another significant run,” Schill said in a media release. "We are really excited to put our stamp on the new construction for our second office building."

In the trucking and logistics industry, brokerage refers to when a trucking company connects a customer with a load to ship with a carrier with capacity to handle the load. The Power Only business supplies a company that already has the trailer full of goods with a driver and a semi-tractor to transport the load. Nick Skeen, PT's brokerage and power only director, said the team has grown from two people to 30 in the last two years alone.

"The talent within the team has me confident we will deliver our plan to add new customer opportunities that will allow for organic growth within both service offices,” Skeen said in a media release.

PT moves into two buildings historically used by Northern Cold Storage and Larsen Canning Co. Over the last two decades, the buildings have been renovated and converted into spaces that house a mix of companies, retailers and restaurants. The company cited the mix of uses as part of what drew the company to downtown Green Bay. It joins companies like remote broadcaster Live X , which invested $2 million in its new Rail Yard offices last year.

Paper Transport, Base Companies and the city of Green Bay have been discussing an office expansion for some time, said Neil Stechschulte, the city's economic development director. He called PT a great fit for the Rail Yard Innovation District and a company that will create good-paying jobs in the central city.

The City Council and Redevelopment Authority last year approved a $150,000 reimbursement grant as an incentive to encourage PT to locate in downtown Green Bay. The grant will help PT with recruitment and training costs related to staffing the growing business segments.

"We consider this a big win for downtown and the Broadway District," Stechschulte said. "They chose to stay here. We're appreciative of that and excited about the investment they're making here."

Paper Transport is a for-hire semi-truck carrier that offers customers regional truckload, dedicated truckload, intermodal, and logistic services. It was founded in 1990 in the Greater Green Bay Chamber's business incubator with two founders and five trucks. Now, the company employs more than 900 drivers and more than 200 office workers. Its annual revenue now exceeds $300 million.

"Paper Transport’s continued growth is a true success story and shows the commitment they have to this community,” said Laurie Radke, Greater Green Bay Chamber president and CEO, in a media release

That PT's new offices are located one building away from the offices of the Greater Green Bay Chamber, which helped Paper Transport get trucking, was not lost on Schill.

"Paper Transport is one of the largest success stories when it comes to the Greater Green Bay Chamber's support of business startups," Schill said in a media release. "... At our first new location, we are ironically located right next to the chamber's Urban Hub, serving as the incubator for local tech startups."

PT's announcement comes at a time when many workers continue to work from home, depriving downtowns of office workers who provide key economic support for local restaurants, shops and services in central cities and business districts, said Brian Johnson, director of On Broadway Inc., an organization tasked to support the west side business district's growth and vibrancy.

"Paper Transport making this decision to bring 50 employees to the downtown corridor helps us replenish what has been in limbo since the pandemic," he said. "A number of businesses have opted to locate in the Broadway District because they like to be around the activities and events, especially the Farmers Market (on Broadway). Twenty years ago, the Broadway area was where people didn't want to be. Now, it's where businesses and people want to be."

Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 or jbollier@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @JeffBollier .

Thanks to our subscribers for making this coverage possible. Be sure to download our app on the App Store or Google Play. Follow us on social media: Facebook

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Paper Transport opens Broadway District offices in downtown Green Bay, preps for 'significant run' of growth