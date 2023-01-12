ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen a week ago

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago. Skylar Marie Powers has been missing since Monday, January 09 near 410 on the West Side. The 15-year-old has straight brown hair, blue eyes and is 5...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Missing 8-year-old with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATED: Ryan was been found by SAPD around noon Sunday. Have you seen Ryan Jesse Cole? The 8-year-old boy has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300-block of NW Military Drive on the North Side. Ryan has short straight brown hair, stands 4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

