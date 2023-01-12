Read full article on original website
Texas police say young women found dead at San Antonio Travelodge motel
The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the deaths of two young women who were found shot on the second floor of a motel on Tuesday morning.
Police searching for suspects in two separate, unrelated shootings that happened minutes apart
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two men to the hospital early Monday morning and are still looking for the supects in both incidents. These two incidents happened just minutes apart on different sides of town. The first one was on the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man wanted for stealing $55,000 worth of equipment from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify a suspect who stole $55,000 worth of supplies from a construction site. On Dec. 30, 2022, a male suspect drove a black Chevy Silverado truck onto a construction site on the 1300 block of S. Foster Rd.
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating double homicide at East Side hotel
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a double homicide at an East Side hotel. Police were called out around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Travelodge off Interstate 35 North. Check back for more information on this developing story.
news4sanantonio.com
Man injured after the car he was in was shot at multiple times on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to piece together what happened that led up to a man being shot while in his car early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. when police were called out to Horizon Lake near Sinclair Road on the city's Southwest Side. Police said...
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KTSA
Victim, witnesses provide conflicting stories in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two people involved in the shooting of a teenager on the West side. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur at around 2 P.M. Sunday. That’s where they found the 18 year old victim with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
Gunfire heard moments after 5 cars crashed on northwest side, according to witnesses
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KTSA
Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen a week ago
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago. Skylar Marie Powers has been missing since Monday, January 09 near 410 on the West Side. The 15-year-old has straight brown hair, blue eyes and is 5...
news4sanantonio.com
Intoxicated suspect swerves into oncoming traffic causing rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old woman was attempting to steer clear of a car that was swerving into her lane early Sunday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the woman was driving in the left lane of Montgomery Drive going east around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's Northeast Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Trial of former Air Force major accused of murdering his wife in 2019 begins on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald gets underway Tuesday with jury selection. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Missing 8-year-old with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATED: Ryan was been found by SAPD around noon Sunday. Have you seen Ryan Jesse Cole? The 8-year-old boy has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300-block of NW Military Drive on the North Side. Ryan has short straight brown hair, stands 4...
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
news4sanantonio.com
Jury selection underway for Air Force Major accused of killing his wife in 2019
San Antonio- Jury selection began for the man accused of killing his wife and burning her body in 2019. Air Force Major Andre McDonald is charged with first degree murder of his wife Andreen McDonald. McDonald was present during the first day of jury selection. He appeared confident walking into...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Northwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man was killed Sunday night after he rolled his vehicle over on Interstate 10 in Northwest Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened before 10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Fair Oaks Parkway. BCSO said...
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and child were hospitalized in a crash after a driver ran a red light and fled the scene, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Loop 1604 East. Police said a driver in a Camaro...
sasportsstar.com
Schertz Police ask for help in identifying pair who broke into Clemens High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are hoping you can help them identify two people who broke into Clemens High School last weekend. The man and woman were caught on camera in the early morning hours of January 7. The building was locked up and the pair...
