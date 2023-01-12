ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Auburn Police arrest suspect who attempted to kidnap barista

SPOKANE, Wash. – Auburn Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a dramatic situation caught on camera on Monday morning outside of an Auburn coffee stand, where a man grabbed a barista and tried–unsuccessfully–to drag her through the drive-through window with what appeared to be a looped zip-tie, before speeding away.
AUBURN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Mother arrested after confessing to killing her adult son in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli after she confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son in June, 2022. On Jan. 14, the Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) responded to a suspicious call report. Catelli’s brother...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Coeur d’Alene Runaway Found Safe

KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

International poetry slam champion set to perform at Spokane Community College

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Falls Community College will be hosting international poetry slam champion, Ashlee Haze, in their Martin Luther King Day celebration. Ashlee Haze is a regional, national and international poetry slam champion known for her poem “For Colored Girls who Don’t Need Katy Perry when Missy Elliott is Enough.” Haze is a three-time champion of the Queen of the South Poetry Slam, a two-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist and a two-time National Poetry Slam semi-finalist. According to her website, Haze is “one of the most accomplished poets in the sport of poetry slam.”
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SR 195 blocked due to crash involving semi-truck, spilt fuel

COLFAX, Wash. – State Route 195 three miles south of Colfax is blocked due to crash involving a semi truck that’s spilling fuel onto the roadway. According to the Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO, this is a Haz-Mat incident and a long closure is expected. You should avoid the area.
COLFAX, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

MLK Day: Events honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16, and for the first time in two years, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is able to host their annual Unity March and Rally. Ahead of the event, Gonzaga University will have a sign making session...
SPOKANE, WA

