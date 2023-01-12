Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Auburn Police arrest suspect who attempted to kidnap barista
SPOKANE, Wash. – Auburn Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a dramatic situation caught on camera on Monday morning outside of an Auburn coffee stand, where a man grabbed a barista and tried–unsuccessfully–to drag her through the drive-through window with what appeared to be a looped zip-tie, before speeding away.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mother arrested after confessing to killing her adult son in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli after she confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son in June, 2022. On Jan. 14, the Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) responded to a suspicious call report. Catelli’s brother...
FOX 28 Spokane
Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office warns smart watch users after multiple unintentional 911 calls
SANDPOINT, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has put out a warning regarding your smartwatch and faulty 911 calls. The sheriff’s office said that some smart watches have fall detection features, which calls 911. They said they’ve seen a dramatic increase in these calls. On...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Runaway Found Safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol identifies person injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol has identified the person injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 14. 35-year-old Joshua Schwabe was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. We do not have an update on their condition. Currently the driver,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Both directions of Craig Road at McFarlane Road blocked due to serious-injury crash
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A serious-injury collision has closed both directions of Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway heights, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). Emergency crews are currently on-scene. NonStop Local has a crew on the way to gather more information. This is a breaking news...
FOX 28 Spokane
International poetry slam champion set to perform at Spokane Community College
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Falls Community College will be hosting international poetry slam champion, Ashlee Haze, in their Martin Luther King Day celebration. Ashlee Haze is a regional, national and international poetry slam champion known for her poem “For Colored Girls who Don’t Need Katy Perry when Missy Elliott is Enough.” Haze is a three-time champion of the Queen of the South Poetry Slam, a two-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist and a two-time National Poetry Slam semi-finalist. According to her website, Haze is “one of the most accomplished poets in the sport of poetry slam.”
FOX 28 Spokane
One person dead after vehicle versus power pole crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – One person is dead after a vehicle versus power pole collision in Airway Heights on Jan. 16. According to the Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO), the adult female driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
FOX 28 Spokane
Semi-truck crash, fuel spill closed US-195 overnight, driver swerved to avoid cat in road
COLFAX, Wash. – Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, a semi-truck hauling fuel tipped over and crashed on Highway 195 south of Colfax. The trailer punctured, spilling around 6,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline across the roadway. Accorind to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened when the driver...
FOX 28 Spokane
SR 195 blocked due to crash involving semi-truck, spilt fuel
COLFAX, Wash. – State Route 195 three miles south of Colfax is blocked due to crash involving a semi truck that’s spilling fuel onto the roadway. According to the Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO, this is a Haz-Mat incident and a long closure is expected. You should avoid the area.
FOX 28 Spokane
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
FOX 28 Spokane
Three people transported to hospital after serious-injury crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Three people have been transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway Heights. According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Shafer, one person is in critical condition and two people are in serious condition. According to SFD,...
FOX 28 Spokane
MLK Day: Events honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16, and for the first time in two years, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is able to host their annual Unity March and Rally. Ahead of the event, Gonzaga University will have a sign making session...
Comments / 1