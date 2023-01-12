Youth ages 9-17 are invited to participate in the 5th annual Youth Police Academy, an exciting summer camp through the Danville Police Department free of charge. The academy goes from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Thursday, from June 12-29. Early drop off and late pick up is available. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Awards, speakers, demonstrations, physical fitness activities and more will be held during the academy.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO