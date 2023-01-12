Read full article on original website
Related
WBTM
Danville Man Killed in Halifax County Crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Halifax County on Monday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 am on Philpott Rd/Rte 58, just west of Calvary Rd./Route 119. A tractor-trailer had stopped in the right, eastbound lane of Route 58 due to a downed tree in the...
WBTM
Danville Police Department Hosting 5th Annual Youth Police Academy
Youth ages 9-17 are invited to participate in the 5th annual Youth Police Academy, an exciting summer camp through the Danville Police Department free of charge. The academy goes from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Thursday, from June 12-29. Early drop off and late pick up is available. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Awards, speakers, demonstrations, physical fitness activities and more will be held during the academy.
WBTM
Tunstall Boys Stay Hot, Chatham Girls Win Again and More in our Local Sports Report
The Tunstall boys basketball won again. The Chatham girls won their fifth in a row and Dan River alum Tremaine Edmunds helped lead the Bills to a playoff win. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
WBTM
Halifax County Man Arrested After Fleeing on Horseback
A Halifax County man was arrested on Friday after fleeing the scene on horseback. James Wesley Dawson, 36, was eventually found hiding in a closet, according to The Gazette-Virginian. On Thursday authorities attempted to serve a protective order on Dawson at Dawson Trail in Alton. That’s when Dawson ran from...
WBTM
Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Stuart Man
The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Stuart man. Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56, of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14th. Martin has been employed by Stuart Forest Products for many years and has never missed a day...
WBTM
Danville Police Department Offering Active Shooter Training
The Danville Police Department has announced that they are offering training for an active shooter event. The department is offering ALERRT(Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training), the training was developed by Texas State University. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events(CRASE) course, which was designed and built on the Avoid,...
Comments / 0