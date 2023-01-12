Read full article on original website
Related
popville.com
Money Train Spotted!
Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
popville.com
“Ultimate Uber Eats Fail”
P. reported last night: “Words fail me. There were a lot of fire trucks and folks standing around outside…”. Thanks to Jay (@JVizzle28) for sending: “Outside front porch in Pleasant Plains…” If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo…
popville.com
Marshalls closed on F Street at the National Press Building
Marshalls closed the location in the National Press building closed yesterday. I was surprised since it seemed fully stocked right before the holidays.”. Marshalls opened here in the former Filene’s Basement space back in 2013. Filene’s went out of business back in 2011. Updates when we learn who...
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
“Wonton, in Park View, spreading holiday cheer.”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
popville.com
Snipes coming to Columbia Heights
Thanks to Aman for sending: “Signage just went up for “Snipes” in what looks like the old Payless space.”. “From a German-based streetwear retailer to a globally recognized brand, SNIPES has grown its physical footprint to 450+ stores extending all over Europe since opening its first store in Essen in 1998.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
fox5dc.com
DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot
It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News captured squeegee kids hustling drivers for money four days after ban
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four days after the city declared six highly traveled roadways "no squeegee zones," squeegee kids are still there. At Pratt and President Streets, FOX45 News captured squeegee kids hustling drivers for money every day since the zones went into effect. "I don't want to see it...
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
popville.com
“Metro customers will not experience rail service impacts that were previously announced and scheduled for Tuesday”
“Metro customers will not experience rail service impacts that were previously announced and scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Instead of 25-minute rail service on those three lines, trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes. We appreciate the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission for...
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shooting
Two suspects in a shooting that happened outside a Metrobus in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon and injured three persons, including two children, have been identified by images given by police.
alextimes.com
SNAP emergency food benefits to end
Next month will mark the last payment of emergency food benefits, leaving approximately 3,845 Alexandria households with a decrease in their SNAP benefits, according to a news release. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals receiving SNAP assistance received temporary benefits and anyone without health insurance could receive...
WTOP
Md. teacher ‘inadvertently’ sends explicit photos in email to students
An Upper Marlboro, Maryland, teacher won’t face criminal charges after sending a lewd email to students. On Friday, administrators at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent an email to students’ families acknowledging that an employee sent sexually explicit images in an email to the entire student body.
mocoshow.com
Collision Closes Muncaster Mill Rd on Sunday Morning
Montgomery County Police issued a traffic advisory, at 8:05am on Sunday morning, that states Muncaster Mill Rd. is is closed between Windsor Manor Lane and Sycamore Lane due to a traffic collision. Per the advisory, drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and significant delays are expected. Per MCPD:...
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Monthly With No String Attached For 2 Years – See Who Is Eligible
Americans in Virginia city are set to receive a $500 payment every month with no strings attached for two years. Alexandria, Virginia, is giving away no string-attached money as part of its Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. However, only 170 recipients will be lucky to be selected for the initiative and can use the money on whatever they want, there are no restrictions. Mayor Justin Wilson said, “We provide financial support to people and families so they can make decisions on how to best fulfill their daily needs.”
'An idiot with a gun' | 2 children shot getting off Metrobus
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two children were shot while getting off a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), the shooting happened on or near a Metrobus in the area of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15 p.m.
Comments / 1