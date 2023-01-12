ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs fans once again get out the vote, and Patrick Mahomes’ charity receives $25,000

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

When it comes to online voting, fans in Kansas City have no equal.

Nearly a decade ago, Royals fans irritated most of the nation by voting online early and often for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game starters. You may recall the #VoteOmar push for struggling second baseman Omar Infante.

Chiefs fans flexed their voting muscles for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. An annual Charity Challenge associated with that award allows fans to vote on Twitter for their favorite of the 32 nominees. The player who gets the most online votes receives a $25,000 prize for their favorite charity.

The votes have been tallied and the results were revealed Thursday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs’ candidate this year for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, and he won the Charity Challenge thanks to Kansas City fans.

Nationwide will donate the prize money to the 15 and the Mahomies foundation . Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno finished second in voting and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was third.

This is the eighth year the Charity Challenge has been held for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees. A Chiefs player has now won that vote four times.

Tight end Travis Kelce won last yea r, safety Tyrann Mathieu won in 2021 and Eric Berry was first in 2016.

