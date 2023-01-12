Read full article on original website
3 Crashes Snarl Traffic on Mass. Pike Tuesday Morning
Three separate crashes on the same stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound made for a brutal commute for many drivers on Tuesday morning. The first crash was reported around 5 a.m. on the Mass. Pike east in Weston, about 15 miles outside of Boston. That crash was cleared about an...
Workers at Brigham & Women's Faulkner Hospital Call for Better Pay
A few dozen Brigham & Women's Faulkner Hospital workers in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood temporarily walked out on the job to join a rally Tuesday afternoon to demand pay increases. “We need help, we need the money and this is us making a stand,” said Seth Campbell, a pharmacy technician...
PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston
A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say
Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
Boston Globe to Lay Off 30 Print Workers in Taunton
The Boston Globe plans to lay off 30 workers at its print facility in Taunton after losing a longstanding contract to print local copies of The New York Times, the Boston Business Journal has learned. The loss of the New York Times contract was first reported this weekend by Northeastern...
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
Boston Police Looking for Woman Last Seen in December
Police have asked for the public's help locating a woman who was last heard from at the end of December. Boston police say 45-year-old Lori Baxter sent a text message shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 but hasn't been heard from since. Baxter is known to frequent the...
Icy Roads Cause Slick Driving Conditions, Multiple Crashes Monday
It's hard to believe we're in mid-January and we've had so little snow, but parts of New England saw snowfall Sunday into Monday, and a few inches accumulated, depending on where you live. Duxbury, Massachusetts, was near the top of the list with about 4.5" of snow. Duxbury resident Amy...
‘We're Really Concerned': Search Expands for Missing Brookfield Woman
The disappearance of a woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, last week is not being treated as a crime scene, authorities said Monday, as they planned to increase the scale of the search for her Tuesday, which would mark a week since she went missing. Brittany Tee, 35, hasn't been seen since...
New Details Emerge About Boyfriend Charged in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
The man authorities suspect was involved in the 2007 murder of a 32-year-old Dorchester woman was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday. Boston police announced Monday that David Pena, 33, had been arrested in Florida in connection to the homicide investigation. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
‘Tragic Loss': 16-Year-Old Mass. High School Student Killed in Car Crash
A high school student in Taunton, Massachusetts, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, officials announced. "It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a tragic automobile crash," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes shared in a statement that was posted to the school's website.
Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
Authorities have announced an arrest in the murder of a Boston mom more than 15 years ago. Boston police say David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
Police Searching for Brookfield Woman Missing 6 Days
01/16/23 UPDATE: Worcester County DA Joseph Early held a news conference Monday afternoon where he discussed the widening search for Brittany Tee. State and local police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 35-year-old woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, who has been missing for nearly a week. Brittany Tee...
Waltham Food Pantry Forced to Find New Home, Facing Resistance From Neighborhoods
Keeping up with demand for food assistance is difficult enough but one nonprofit in Waltham, Massachusetts, is pulling double duty trying to feed families in need while also being in need of a home themselves. The organization Healthy Waltham says it’s in a difficult position as the temporary solution they’ve found is set to expire in a few weeks.
Design of ‘The Embrace' Statue Honoring MLK Prompts Varied Response in Boston
When The Embrace monument to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, was unveiled last week on Boston Common, it brought a range of emotions. Visitors to Friday's ceremony reflected on the ways in which King's quest for civil rights changed the world, as well as the need for continued progress. Yolanda King, daughter of Martin Luther King III, said the memorial symbolizes "perseverance and the power of love."
Teen Dead, 1 Hurt When Pickup Rolls Over in Berkley, Officials Say
UPDATE (Saturday, Jan. 15, 6:55 p.m.): One of the occupants of the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Rehoboth, died in the crash, prosecutors said. Two people were severely injured after a crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, and one later died, officials said. The pickup truck crashed on Myricks Street...
Belmont Native Wins the 2022 Antarctic Ice Marathon
Becca Pizzi is no stranger to an audacious goal. The Belmont, Massachusetts, has completed -- and won! -- the World Marathon Challenge, seven marathons on seven continents in seven days twice. Plus, she's run 98 marathons and completed the Boston Marathon course twice in one day. You get the point!
Arlington Man's Truck Stolen From His Driveway With Wheelchair and Walker Inside
John Versackas says he is devastated after his truck was taken from from his driveway in Arlington, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning. Making matters worse, Versackas says his wheelchair and walker were inside his 2006 Honda Ridgeline when it was stolen. "I had the car all paid off, I really can't...
