CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits one-month high as domestic inflation eases
(Adds comments, details; updates prices) Barrick Gold reports highest quarterly gold output. Bombardier rises to 3-1/2 year high on forecast raise. Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, eying gains for the eighth straight session after data showed that domestic inflation eased in December, while the industrial sector was boosted by Bombardier as the planemaker raised its outlook.
Hong Kong stocks close with losses
Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Tuesday after data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than 40 years owing to the impact of Covid lockdowns. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 169.08 points to 21,577.64. The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 percent, or...
Bombardier raises 2022 revenue and free cash flow outlook, shares rise
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc on Tuesday raised its 2022 forecast for revenue and free cash flow above analysts' expectations, helped by robust demand for private planes. Montreal-based Bombardier, which also took steps to reduce the cost of its debt, now expects full-year revenue to...
UK payments firm Wise lifts FY income growth forecast on rising rates
(Reuters) - Money-transfer and lending firm Wise Plc raised its full-year total income growth forecast on Tuesday, saying the UK central bank's interest rate hikes were helping boost its revenue. The London-based company now expects total income to rise 68%-72% in the fiscal year ending March 31, compared with its...
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
United Microelectronics Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* United Microelectronics Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 26 cents per share. * Revenue rose 3.5% to $2.21 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $2.17 billion. * United Microelectronics Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 25 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 8.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * United Microelectronics Corp shares had risen by 15.9% this quarter. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for United Microelectronics Corp is $7.85 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.26 0.25 Missed Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat.
Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital is exploring the listing of its Virgin Australia airline on the Australian Securities Exchange, according to a statement from the private equity firm on Monday said. The firm said it would seek advice on the best timing and structure to "return Virgin Australia to...
Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.8 million. The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share. The company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue...
United Microelectronics Corp <UMC>: Profits of 25 cents announced for fourth quarter
17 January 2023 03:09 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by United Microelectronics Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 25 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 24 cents. Profits of 26 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 25 cents to 26 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 26 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.21 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.17 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.21 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.22 0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:09 a.m.
Which sectors are pushing ASX higher today?
Australian shares have opened higher, boosted by miners, banks and real estate stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 per cent, or 38.1 points in the opening minutes of trade in a broad advance. All 11 sharemarket sectors were higher in the morning. Bauxite miner, alumina refiner and aluminium smelter Alumina, up 2.3 per cent, was doing the best on the benchmark index. Champion Iron, down 2 per cent was doing the worst. Super Retail Group rallied 7.1 per cent. Tyro Payments surged 10.7 per cent. Ioneer soared 24.2 per cent. Bigtincan advanced 6.8 per cent. Baby Bunting sank 10.2 per cent.
How these two US streaming stocks are faring in January?
Netflix’s revenue in Q3 2022 was US$ 7.92 billion. Walt Disney Company posted Q4 2022 revenue of US$ 20,150 million. Netflix reported net income of US$ 1.39 billion in Q4 2022. When most other stocks and sectors suffered during the past year owing to market volatility triggered by inflation,...
Marks and Spencer plans recruitment drive after Covid job losses
British food-to-clothing retailer Marks and Spencer on Monday announced plans for 3,400 jobs thanks to store openings, a move that follows mass shop closures and job losses during the Covid pandemic. M&S said in a statement that it would open 20 new large stores across the UK. It comes after...
Here’s why miners are pushing ASX down in early trade
Australian shares opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by miners as reports of increased COVID-19 cases in top steel producer China revived demand concerns. The S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.2 per cent in early trade. A 1.5 per cent fall for BHP Group leading the materials sector 0.9 per cent lower. The best performer is electronics goods retailer JB Hi-Fi with the stock up 4.5 per cent in early trade. The company reported its net profit jumped more than 14 per cent for the six months to December 31. Shares in autoparts business Bapcor are down 4.2 per cent to $6.45. Broker Morgan Stanley cut its price target from $7 to $6 on an anticipated margin fall. The best-performing sector is healthcare, up 0.6 per cent. Biotechnology company CSL up 1 per cent.
Siemens Gamesa Receives Firm Order For Supply Of Wind Turbines To Canada
* RECEIVED FIRM ORDER FOR SUPPLY OF WIND TURBINES FOR ONE WIND FARM IN CANADA, WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 495 MW. * FIRM ORDER ENCOMPASSES SUPPLY OF A MIX OF SG 5.0-145 AND SG 6.6-170 WIND TURBINES, AS WELL AS 10-YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT. * CONFIRMS THAT CONTRACTUAL REQUIREMENTS FOR...
Tokyo shares jump after Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares advanced Wednesday, with Tokyo gaining more than 2% after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Oil prices rose and U.S. futures edged higher. The Bank of...
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Ballard Announces Project With Adani To Develop A Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck For Mining & Transportation
* BALLARD ANNOUNCES PROJECT WITH ADANI TO DEVELOP A HYDROGEN FUEL CELL TRUCK FOR MINING & TRANSPORTATION. * BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - FCET IS SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED IN INDIA IN 2023. * BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH A PILOT PROJECT TO DEVELOP A HYDROGEN FUEL...
How have these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far?
Buy now, pay later is a digital innovation that has changed how we make payments. The sector players offer a relatively new type of personal lending, enabling users to make payments towards their purchases of goods and services in convenient and manageable instalments over time. In today’s show, we cover: Zip, Splitit Payments and Humm.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Make Big Gains
The past few days have been remarkable ones for cryptocurrencies, with the two top crypto tokens by market cap Bitcoin and Ethereum experiencing double-digit gains. The two tokens have both advanced more than 20 percent and the trend is likely to continue as they continue to consolidate before their next push higher.
