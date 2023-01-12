ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady to Dolphins rumors heat up again: ‘Definitely on the table’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znh3A_0kCZ9xTr00

Tom Brady’s free agency is stirring headlines before the postseason even starts.

The 45-year-old Buccaneers quarterback is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season ends and the Dolphins have reportedly entered the Brady sweepstakes.

The possibility of a Brady-Miami union is “definitely on the table,” according to Pro Football Talk , which cited one source with general knowledge of the quarterback’s situation.

Brady has history with the Dolphins that was exposed in a separate report by Pro Football Talk in February. The Dolphins reportedly planned to pursue Brady in a dynamic pairing with former Saints coach Sean Payton — but their plan was foiled when former Miami coach Brian Flores filed a landmark race discrimination lawsuit, which came on the same day Brady announced his first retirement on Feb. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34U8JU_0kCZ9xTr00
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after defeating the Cardinals in overtime at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Getty Images

The Dolphins are currently dealing with a quarterback controversy of their own, as Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Bills. Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol since Dec. 26 after suffering his second documented concussion of the season in a loss to the Packers on Christmas Day.

Once Brady becomes a free agent, he’ll have to make a decision to either return for a 24th season or retire for good — which is something he said in October wasn’t in his future.

If Brady were to continue playing, would he stay with Tampa Bay or join another team? While that remains to be seen, there are a few teams reportedly interested in making a play for the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsBPi_0kCZ9xTr00
Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after a game at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Getty Images

Last week, multiple reports linked Brady to the Raiders, who are likely parting ways with their quarterback of nine years, Derek Carr, after a benching him for the final two games of the regular season.

“I do think the Raiders would be one of the possibilities if Tom Brady plays next season,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last Wednesday.

Two days later, NFL reporter Albert Breer said the Raiders are “doing their research” on Brady.

“I can tell you unequivocally, like, this is a fact: The Raiders are looking into it. The Raiders are looking into going and acquiring Tom Brady,” Breer said Friday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” .

Although Carr is not a free agent — he is under a lucrative contract for three more years — the quarterback posted a goodbye letter to Raider Nation on Thursday, saying he is looking forward to a new city and a new team.

Carr, whom the Raiders drafted in the second round in 2014, is under contract through 2025 after agreeing to a three-year, $121.5 million extension in April. That said, he has no guaranteed money left on his deal and the team can move on from him fairly easily.

Earlier this month, Carr’s brother David — a former NFL quarterback who was the first overall pick of the Houston Texans in 2002 and currently serves as an analyst for NFL Network — said the Raiders will seek to trade him .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAKNb_0kCZ9xTr00
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back during the first quarter against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byai5_0kCZ9xTr00
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Getty Images

Could Brady return to his old stomping grounds in New England?

In November, Brady was linked to his former Patriots team, for which he won six titles alongside New England coach Bill Belichick. At the time, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe , who covered the team from 2009-21, wrote, “Don’t ever write off the Patriots” as Brady’s next landing spot.

Howe went on to explain that the former quarterback-coach duo “still have an abundance of respect for one another.” That became evident by their numerous pleasant exchanges after Brady left the Patriots for Tampa Bay in March 2020 — including a private meeting in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady’s return in October 2021.

Trades cannot become official until the start of the new league year on March 15, though they can be agreed to before then.

During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, Brady — who retired from the NFL last February only to return 40 days later — shed some light on his football future.

“I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake,” Brady said while discussing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose NFL future remains unclear. “is not to decide the future.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

The critical Jalen Hurts ‘doubt’ Eagles could carry into third Giants meeting

Not all clichés are true, especially in sports. Cheaters never prosper? Good things come to those who wait? It’s difficult to beat the same NFL team three times in a season? That’s not what the numbers say. The NFC’s No. 1 seed Eagles swept the annual home-and-home from the No. 6 Giants and will host the third meeting Saturday in the divisional round of the playoffs. Try as some might to spin that into a Giants’ advantage, history shows that the two-time regular-season winner has won the playoff rematch in 15 of the 24 previous situations like this one since the NFL...
HOME, PA
New York Post

Eagles give crucial Jalen Hurts injury update as Giants playoff clash looms

The bye week proved fruitful for Jalen Hurts. After being limited in practice leading up to the regular-season finale against the Giants, the Eagles quarterback was a full go in practice on Tuesday leading up to the Divisional Round rematch. “He’s better today than he was two weeks ago,” Eagles coach Nick Siriani said. “He’s continuing to get better and he feels good. I’ll let him tell you how he feels. But looking forward to seeing him go out there and practice today and go through everything today.” Hurts, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury, missed two games late in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Everything on the table for Aaron Rodgers in decision he’s not ready to make

Aaron Rodgers isn’t ready to say the word retirement — and a few other words, too. “When you say never, things happen that you say never to,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. These “things” could be a 19th season with the Packers, playing elsewhere or calling it a career. Following the end of Green Bay’s season over a week ago, after finishing 8-9 and placing third in the NFC North, Rodgers is dealing with plenty of speculation about his future. He told McAfee he’s not “mentally or emotionally ready” to decide on what’s next. “I just need some time right...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence describes epic Waffle House order after playoff win

Trevor Lawrence embraced the role of missionary to Waffle House. The Jaguars quarterback led a remarkable comeback Saturday in Jacksonville, beating the Chargers 31-30 after falling behind 27-0, and celebrated the playoff victory with a number of teammates who had never before dined at the venerable Southern diner chain, plus significant others. Lawrence explained Tuesday that guard Brandon Scherff and backup quarterback E.J. Perry had never been to Waffle House. Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, did something unprecedented: she booked a reservation. “They were like, well, if you give us a heads-up, we can clear people out of one area. We’ve got a spot saved,”...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New York Post

The most likely Tom Brady scenarios with NFL future in doubt

We are officially on Tom Brady watch. The 45-year-old Brady faltered in the Buccaneers’ 31-14 opening round playoff loss to the Cowboys on Monday night, completing 35 of his 66 passes for 351 yards — an average of 5.3 yards per attempt — and two touchdowns. He also threw a costly interception in the end zone. With his contract set to expire, options for Brady include a return to the NFL for a 24th season, going into the Fox Sports broadcast booth or perhaps a more leisurely retirement into a pursuit of business and hobbies outside of football. There are a...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Giants’ Daniel Jones not getting distracted by free-agent uncertainty

Daniel Jones is aware of the praise heaped upon him by Giants ownership, and the one-time Duke student is smart enough to know what that will mean for his bottom line. It may indeed turn out that the Giants’ refusal to pick up Jones’ $22.3 million fifth-year option before this season becomes a financial positive for him. If that is on his mind at all before the Giants’ divisional-round game against the Eagles on Saturday, though, Jones did not show it one bit. “I certainly appreciate the support,” Jones said Tuesday. “Like I said, we’re focused on what we gotta do this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Vikings fan who flipped off Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins gets hilarious surprise

A Vikings fan was gifted a touchdown ball after flipping off a Giants player during Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game. The young fan, who was sitting behind the goalpost in a Vikings suite, made two cameos on the Fox broadcast — with his first appearance including a double-bird to Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins. With just over a minute left in the first quarter, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones connected with Hodgins on a 14-yard touchdown. Hodgins then spiked the ball and appeared to yell something in the direction of the young fan, who is seen throwing two middle fingers in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Brian Daboll has viral Giants press conference moment: ‘Would sink like a son of a bitch’

Brian Daboll tells it like it is. The Giants head coach kept it real during his Monday press conference after Sunday’s wild-card win against the Vikings, when he was asked if he’s “tried to walk on water or multiply loaves and fish.” “Have I?… I would sink like a son of a bitch,” Daboll said, while the reporter who asked the question let out a loud laugh. The question was a nod to Daboll’s success in his first year as head coach of the Giants — who won their first playoff game since they defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

NFL playoff predictions: Divisional Round early odds, playoff lines

There’s no doubt that NFL Wild Card Weekend lived up to its name, with four underdogs cashing and three backup quarterbacks putting on performances that will be remembered for years … in the best and worst ways. Things should mostly return to normal this week with seven of the remaining eight teams riding the passers that got them here in the first place – or, in San Francisco’s case, the record-setting rookie who just can’t seem to be shaken across an entire game. Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps This week’s slate has already seen...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Close-knit Giants have so many reasons to believe: ‘Feel the love’

Another intense game of pingpong unfolded on Tuesday in the center of the Giants locker room between Saquon Barkley and Davis Webb while Leonard Williams was at the adjacent table playing doubles. The top-seeded Eagles and the foreboding Linc loom on Saturday night in an NFC divisional-round playoff game and the bond among Giants players who care and fight for one another seems to have grown even tighter. To the Brian Daboll Giants, it doesn’t matter who they play, where they play the game or when they play it. They will show up, and they will show up believing. “Look, right? We’re fine for...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Giants fans know how to handle this playoff test

You are a Giants fan, and so there are two things you know as well as any fan of any team in any sport, certainly as well as any team that performs its services within the boundaries of Greater New York: 1. These opportunities don’t come along every year, so it’s best to seize them when you can, 2. It actually is possible to seize those moments, to take advantage of those opportunities, to maximize your participation in ways even you, the truest of true believers, don’t fully appreciate until it happens. You are a Giants fan, so you know winning one game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Byron Leftwich could be fired after Buccaneers’ rough season

Tom Brady isn’t the only Buccaneer whose future is up in the air. Tampa Bay is expected to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich according to Pewter Report, which states the move has no correlation to whether Brady returns to the team in 2023. It follows the Buccaneers’ season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round on “Monday Night Football” — and a season that was filled with injuries just two years removed from a Super Bowl title. The Bucs offense has regressed this season, the first without Bruce Arians as head coach. The offensive mastermind retired from the sidelines...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Dexter Lawrence-Jason Kelce battle a key matchup in Giants-Eagles clash

Dexter Lawrence, having visited Philadelphia once a year for four seasons now as a member of the Giants, knows the kind of welcome to expect at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night. That would be the same kind that once greeted Santa Claus in the City of Brotherly Love. “I told my ma she can’t come to the games,” Lawrence said Tuesday following practice, “ ’cause she’ll go back at ’em.” After sitting out the Week 18 matchup, Saturday’s divisional-round game will be the first time Lawrence gets on the field in Philadelphia this season. It’ll also be a chance at redemption for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Nick Sirianni, Eagles coaches chowed down on Pizza Hut while watching Giants

No one seems to “out-pizza the Hut” for Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and his staff. The second-year headman told reporters that he had a yearning for Pizza Hut of all things while he and his offensive coaches watched the Giants’ win over the Vikings in the NFC wild-card round on Sunday. So Scott Kaniecki, Sirianni’s administrative assistant, made it happen for his boss, but the order wasn’t exactly a Philly Special. “I was kinda craving Pizza Hut stuffed-crust pizza,” Sirianni told reporters of how he watched the Giants as the Eagles enjoyed a bye as the NFC’s top seed. “I haven’t had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy