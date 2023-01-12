Aaliyah opened up on what she wanted her legacy to be just before she tragically died at the age of 22. The R&B and hip-hop artist said she wanted to be remembered as a good person after she was "long gone." Aaliyah, who would have turned 44 on Monday, died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001. The "Try Again" singer had been in the Bahamas filming a music video for her song "Rock the Boat."

