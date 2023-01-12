Read full article on original website
PARIS — Marking his first collaboration with a spirits brand, Kim Jones has joined forces with Hennessy X.O cognac to launch an exclusive collection. The British designer, who is artistic director of men’s collections at Dior and head of womenswear at Fendi, has designed a masterpiece decanter, a limited-edition bottle and a fashion item as part of the project, set to be unveiled in London in March to coincide with the commercial launch of the line.
Aaliyah opened up on what she wanted her legacy to be just before she tragically died at the age of 22. The R&B and hip-hop artist said she wanted to be remembered as a good person after she was "long gone." Aaliyah, who would have turned 44 on Monday, died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001. The "Try Again" singer had been in the Bahamas filming a music video for her song "Rock the Boat."
Can we chat in the DMs? Fans are prepping their charcuterie boards and printing out their brackets as they await the premiere of The Bachelor season 27. The list of the 32 women competing for Zach Shallcross’ final rose was released in January, and the hopefuls also announced the big news on their respective Instagram accounts. Keep scrolling for more info about all the contestants, their social media handles and more.
NEW YORK — Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar are set to headline the 2023 Governors Ball music festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens during the weekend of June 9-11, organizers announced Tuesday. Grammy winner Lizzo is scheduled to lead a Friday lineup that also includes rapper Lil...
