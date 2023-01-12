Read full article on original website
Where are the Tallest Ski Areas in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It's not always the case in life, but when it comes to downhill skiing, bigger is indeed better. So if you want to strap on a pair of skis and stay close to home, where are you going to get the most bang for your buck in the Tri-State area?
How Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota Rank As a Safe Driving States
How safe are you when you head out on any road? That's a question that has been on a lot of minds lately thanks to our wintry weather and what seems to be an early crop of serious potholes. But overall how safe are the roads in the U.S.? According...
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of Iowa
From the Mississippi to the Missouri Rivers and everywhere in between; the Hawekeye State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many Iowans themselves have trouble pronouncing these communities. Here's a...
Most Attractive Jobs For A Romantic Partner In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
If you are searching for love in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota this dating app says these are jobs where the Most Attractive and Romantic potential lovers work. Valentine's Day is fast approaching. There are lots of dating apps and sites out there that claim they can help you find the perfect mate. But do they really deliver?
The Poster That’s Hung on the Walls of South Dakota Farms for 40 Years
If you lived on a farm or visited a farm in the last 40 years you probably recognize these two little tykes. Actually, if you were in just about any shed, workshop, garage, or kitchen in farm country across North America in the 1980s and 90s you probably recognize these two miniature farmers.
Minnesota & Iowa Residents Can Blur Your Homes From Google Street View, South Dakota Too
If you are a very private person and want to maintain that privacy on the internet, here's a hack you may be interested in. Let's take your home for instance. Go ahead and Google your home address. When the image populates you should see a map and a smaller size image of the location down in the corner. That is the street view of your home.
10 Food that Help Get You Get Through a South Dakota Winter
10 Food that Help Get You Get Through a South Dakota Winter. Winter in South Dakota ain't no joke. It's not all winter wonderland and cute hat and glove combos. It's snowy and freaking cold under gray skies. Just the right combination of things to make you fantasize about Arizona.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
This Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Has Iowa’s Best Tacos
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Couldn’t Answer Easy Iowa Question
Sometimes people can say the most shocking things. Other times, they can be speechless especially on national television game shows. "Jeopardy!" is known to have contestants that are just stumped by the simplest answers. On a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, host Mayim Bialik posed this question to Comedian Patton...
Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show
It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
Iowa’s Hilarious Husband Calling Contest is Real [VIDEO]
Right when you think you've seen it all - you really haven't. The proof is in the video as we go to Iowa's famous Husband Calling Contest' held each year at the Iowa State Fair. And frankly, these contestants and their techniques are downright hilarious. The video, from Iowa Public...
See Where These 13 Minnesota Celebrities Went to High School
Did you go to school with any of these celebrities? I thought it would be fun to see where Minnesota celebrities went to school. Unfortunately, a lot of the stars that were born in Minnesota moved away when they were young, so they didn't get to attend high school in the state of 10,000 lakes. I also left out a certain Hibbing Musician due to being on bad terms (who really knows the story, but he still didn't make my list).
Minnesota Wild Playing Some Good Hockey as of Late
The Minnesota Wild are playing some good hockey as of late and secured another win on Saturday. Minnesota defeated Arizona 2-1 on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. After a scoreless first period, the Wild landed two second period goals and held off a third period charge...
Spencer Native Picked to Be New Head of Iowa State Fair
The man who has run the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa for more than a decade is moving up to take over as the new head of the Iowa State Fair. Jeremy Parsons will officially be named CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair in early March. He replaces Gary Slater, who has run the fair since 2001.
No July 4th Fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2023
For the third straight year and the 14th time in the last 15 years, there will be no fireworks as part of the 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore. The Daily Caller is reporting that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received a letter Thursday (January 12) from the National Park Service (NPS) rejecting her request for Independence Day fireworks at the national monument in the Black Hills.
Here’s Why Some Moms Are Joining Mothers-Only Communes Known as ‘Mommunes’
Single moms are banding together in mothers-only communities to help ease the stress of raising children, as well as lower their financial burdens. Kristin Batykefer, a single mom who is part of a mothers-only household she shares with longtime friend Tessa Gilder, spoke to Good Morning America about the rising "mommune" trend.
Watch As Minnesotans Show Their True ‘Colors’ Before Big Playoff Game
We may have lost in the playoffs yesterday, but before the game, we were all excited to see what was going to happen. This drone footage of all the purple and gold lights around the cities shows our unity and excitement about our big moment. THANKS FOR AN EXCITING SEASON.
