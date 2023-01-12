ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of Iowa

From the Mississippi to the Missouri Rivers and everywhere in between; the Hawekeye State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many Iowans themselves have trouble pronouncing these communities. Here's a...
IOWA STATE
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
MINNESOTA STATE
This Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Has Iowa’s Best Tacos

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Couldn’t Answer Easy Iowa Question

Sometimes people can say the most shocking things. Other times, they can be speechless especially on national television game shows. "Jeopardy!" is known to have contestants that are just stumped by the simplest answers. On a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, host Mayim Bialik posed this question to Comedian Patton...
IOWA STATE
Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show

It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa’s Hilarious Husband Calling Contest is Real [VIDEO]

Right when you think you've seen it all - you really haven't. The proof is in the video as we go to Iowa's famous Husband Calling Contest' held each year at the Iowa State Fair. And frankly, these contestants and their techniques are downright hilarious. The video, from Iowa Public...
IOWA STATE
See Where These 13 Minnesota Celebrities Went to High School

Did you go to school with any of these celebrities? I thought it would be fun to see where Minnesota celebrities went to school. Unfortunately, a lot of the stars that were born in Minnesota moved away when they were young, so they didn't get to attend high school in the state of 10,000 lakes. I also left out a certain Hibbing Musician due to being on bad terms (who really knows the story, but he still didn't make my list).
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Wild Playing Some Good Hockey as of Late

The Minnesota Wild are playing some good hockey as of late and secured another win on Saturday. Minnesota defeated Arizona 2-1 on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. After a scoreless first period, the Wild landed two second period goals and held off a third period charge...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Spencer Native Picked to Be New Head of Iowa State Fair

The man who has run the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa for more than a decade is moving up to take over as the new head of the Iowa State Fair. Jeremy Parsons will officially be named CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair in early March. He replaces Gary Slater, who has run the fair since 2001.
SPENCER, IA
No July 4th Fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2023

For the third straight year and the 14th time in the last 15 years, there will be no fireworks as part of the 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore. The Daily Caller is reporting that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received a letter Thursday (January 12) from the National Park Service (NPS) rejecting her request for Independence Day fireworks at the national monument in the Black Hills.
WYOMING STATE
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

