Aroostook County Closings and Delays – Tuesday, January 17th
RSU 39 (Caribou area schools) - Two-hour delay Tuesday. No morning Pre K Classes. MSAD 1 (Presque Isle area schools) - Two-hour delay, no morning Pre-K or Kindergarten. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield) - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday. Easton School Department - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday. MSAD 42 (Central Aroostook) –...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
What’s the Average Snowfall by Month & Year in Presque Isle, Maine?
As winter weather bears down on northern Maine, we wanted to a look at the average snowfall by month and by year in Presque isle - and take a look at Caribou's ranking. We are behind on snow totals for this time of the year. In fact, northern Maine, in particular Presque Isle, is almost 40% lower than historical averages.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Update: The Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Has Closed Indefinitely
The city of Presque Isle said they received no prior notification before the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “closed indefinitely” on Monday. A sign was placed on the door of the hotel’s entrance. Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closed on Monday. Kimberly R. Smith, Resource...
wagmtv.com
Slippery roads lead to vehicle accidents in the County
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Slippery roads led to a few accidents around the County today. Aroostook County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene of a tractor trailer rollover crash on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake on Friday. The driver was able to escape injury and was not hurt. In...
Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Crash in Fort Fairfield
Police are investigating after an SUV that was reported stolen in Presque Isle on Thursday was found about four hours later crashed in Fort Fairfield. Fort Fairfield police officers were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the West Limestone Road, according to Police Chief Matthew Cummings. Upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Honda CRV had gone off the road, struck a tree and ended up in a field. The impact caused extensive front-end damage to the vehicle, and caused the airbags to deploy, Cummings stated.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Magnificent Views of the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair, Maine
The Long Lake Sporting Club is for sale with everything you could possibly need. Everyone knows this historical business with a long reputation for its location, menu, amenities, service and tradition. It was Built in 1940 and maintained and renovated over the years. Gigantic Commercial Space on the Waterfront. The...
A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle Welcomes First Baby of the New Year
A big congratulations goes out to Rebecca and Michael Guerrette from Frenchville who welcomed Mildred Amy to the world on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was the first baby of the new year born at Northern Light Health A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. A.R Gould Hospital’s New Year’s Baby...
foxbangor.com
Former Bangor woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges
BANGOR- A former Bangor resident is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in 2 counties. Shelby Loring,27, pleaded guilty today in U. S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to...
