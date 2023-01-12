ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine

Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Slippery roads lead to vehicle accidents in the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Slippery roads led to a few accidents around the County today. Aroostook County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene of a tractor trailer rollover crash on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake on Friday. The driver was able to escape injury and was not hurt. In...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Stolen Vehicle Recovered After Crash in Fort Fairfield

Police are investigating after an SUV that was reported stolen in Presque Isle on Thursday was found about four hours later crashed in Fort Fairfield. Fort Fairfield police officers were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the West Limestone Road, according to Police Chief Matthew Cummings. Upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Honda CRV had gone off the road, struck a tree and ended up in a field. The impact caused extensive front-end damage to the vehicle, and caused the airbags to deploy, Cummings stated.
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
Magnificent Views of the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair, Maine

The Long Lake Sporting Club is for sale with everything you could possibly need. Everyone knows this historical business with a long reputation for its location, menu, amenities, service and tradition. It was Built in 1940 and maintained and renovated over the years. Gigantic Commercial Space on the Waterfront. The...
SINCLAIR, ME
foxbangor.com

Former Bangor woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges

BANGOR- A former Bangor resident is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in 2 counties. Shelby Loring,27, pleaded guilty today in U. S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to...
BANGOR, ME
