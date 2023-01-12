ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Woman accused of breaking Springfield worker’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm.

Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, Missouri, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report.

Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 6, Springfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Walmart. When they arrived, they spoke to a victim, an elderly woman who was working as a door greeter. The door greeter asked to see the receipt of a woman who was leaving the store and placed her hand on the woman’s shopping cart. The woman attempted to pull the cart away from the door greeter, who grabbed the cart again.

In response, the woman pushed the cart into the door greeter, knocking her to the ground. The door greeter was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a fractured right shoulder.

When police reviewed security footage, they identified the woman as Gray by the star tattoo on her right hand. Gray was arrested on Jan. 10.

When interviewed by police, Gray admitted to pushing the cart into the door greeter but did not intend to hurt her. She said that the door greeter touched her first and that she knew that Walmart employees were not allowed to touch shoplifters, according to the press release.

Gray is formally charged with two felonies: one count of first-degree attempted robbery and one of second-degree assault on a special victim.

Gray is scheduled for a confined docket hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 and a criminal setting at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.

arthur tyarks
5d ago

how hard is it to show your receipt at the door. they don't get paid enough to be ran over and verbally abused by people who are doing wrong

Guest
4d ago

So to all you Wal-Mart trash, please don't go to Sam's Club if having your receipt checked offends you! Any store has the right to check your receipt! WTF is wrong with society?!?

Brandy Lyn
4d ago

door greeter is not a officer they are there to say hi and bye when she grabbed the cart she attempted to take property that was not hers with out proof of any wrong doing

