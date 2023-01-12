Read full article on original website
Where are the Tallest Ski Areas in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It's not always the case in life, but when it comes to downhill skiing, bigger is indeed better. So if you want to strap on a pair of skis and stay close to home, where are you going to get the most bang for your buck in the Tri-State area?
How Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota Rank As a Safe Driving States
How safe are you when you head out on any road? That's a question that has been on a lot of minds lately thanks to our wintry weather and what seems to be an early crop of serious potholes. But overall how safe are the roads in the U.S.? According...
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of Iowa
From the Mississippi to the Missouri Rivers and everywhere in between; the Hawekeye State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many Iowans themselves have trouble pronouncing these communities. Here's a...
The Poster That’s Hung on the Walls of South Dakota Farms for 40 Years
If you lived on a farm or visited a farm in the last 40 years you probably recognize these two little tykes. Actually, if you were in just about any shed, workshop, garage, or kitchen in farm country across North America in the 1980s and 90s you probably recognize these two miniature farmers.
Minnesota & Iowa Residents Can Blur Your Homes From Google Street View, South Dakota Too
If you are a very private person and want to maintain that privacy on the internet, here's a hack you may be interested in. Let's take your home for instance. Go ahead and Google your home address. When the image populates you should see a map and a smaller size image of the location down in the corner. That is the street view of your home.
10 Food that Help Get You Get Through a South Dakota Winter
10 Food that Help Get You Get Through a South Dakota Winter. Winter in South Dakota ain't no joke. It's not all winter wonderland and cute hat and glove combos. It's snowy and freaking cold under gray skies. Just the right combination of things to make you fantasize about Arizona.
This Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Has Iowa’s Best Tacos
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show
It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
Walmart to Bag ‘Plastic Bags’ in Some States, is South Dakota One?
With the start of the New Year, national retailer Walmart has decided to start bagging all of the single-use plastic bags at the registers in its stores located in New York, Connecticut, and Colorado. Many states are beginning to crack down on the use of plastics as the "go green"...
Iowa’s Hilarious Husband Calling Contest is Real [VIDEO]
Right when you think you've seen it all - you really haven't. The proof is in the video as we go to Iowa's famous Husband Calling Contest' held each year at the Iowa State Fair. And frankly, these contestants and their techniques are downright hilarious. The video, from Iowa Public...
Minnesota Wild Playing Some Good Hockey as of Late
The Minnesota Wild are playing some good hockey as of late and secured another win on Saturday. Minnesota defeated Arizona 2-1 on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. After a scoreless first period, the Wild landed two second period goals and held off a third period charge...
Spencer Native Picked to Be New Head of Iowa State Fair
The man who has run the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa for more than a decade is moving up to take over as the new head of the Iowa State Fair. Jeremy Parsons will officially be named CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair in early March. He replaces Gary Slater, who has run the fair since 2001.
No July 4th Fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2023
For the third straight year and the 14th time in the last 15 years, there will be no fireworks as part of the 4th of July celebration at Mount Rushmore. The Daily Caller is reporting that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem received a letter Thursday (January 12) from the National Park Service (NPS) rejecting her request for Independence Day fireworks at the national monument in the Black Hills.
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
