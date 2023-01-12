ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis among Top 40 cities to raise a family, study says

By Joey Schneider
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Choosing where to raise a family is a big life decision. For those getting started, the Gateway to the West appears to be an ideal landing spot.

St. Louis ranked 37th in a recent report on the “best cities to raise a family” in the United States.

Schoolaro, a scholarship finder website, released the report earlier this month, ranking 151 US cities based on their qualities for raising a family. St. Louis finished in the top quartile of U.S. cities in the overall rankings.

Analysts considered seven metrics in the rankings: safety, health care, finances, education, leisure, quality of life and home atmosphere. Cities were scored in each of those categories to create overall rankings.

Schoolaro’s study ranked St. Louis as the top city in leisure, 11th in health care and 37th in quality of life. St. Louis also received the third-lowest ranking in safety.

Researchers named Yonkers, New York as the best place to raise a family, while Denver, Colorado was named the worst place to raise a family.

