Boone County, IL

Police: Domestic violence incident leads to homicide-suicide in Boone County

By Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 5 days ago
An investigation is underway in Boone County for an incident authorities are calling a homicide-suicide.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before midnight Wednesday in the 200 block of Thornhill Drive in Poplar Grove.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found an adult man and adult woman dead. The sheriff's office said both the man and the woman died from injuries from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation indicates the death are the result of a homicide-suicide resulting from a domestic violence incident, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not indicate which person was the homicide victim and which died by suicide.

The names of both people have not been released, but both were in their early 40s, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said there appears to be no danger to the community as a result of the incident.

