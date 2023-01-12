Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get committee assignments after Democrats kicked them off
WASHINGTON — House Republicans have reinstated far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona on committees again after Democrats stripped them of that privilege in 2021, multiple GOP sources said. The GOP Steering Committee, which doles out committee gavels and seats, voted to give Greene...
My new co-worker George Santos is a distraction and a danger to democracy
As a native New Yorker who grew up in a public housing development across the street from Donald Trump’s gilded golf course, I know what it’s like to have the neighborhood you love hijacked by a man who is deceitful to the core. Now, as I begin my...
After criticism for silence, Biden White House takes questions about classified documents
WASHINGTON — The White House sought to deflect criticism that it is withholding facts about one of the biggest debacles of Joe Biden’s presidency, taking questions Tuesday about batches of classified records found in his home and an old office. A White House official, Ian Sams, spoke to...
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
NBC News
Full Panel: ‘Impossible for the Biden administration to prosecute Trump at this point’
Hallie Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton and Marc Short join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the parallel investigations into President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, how the investigations may impact 2024 and unity against hate crimes ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.Jan. 15, 2023.
Clyburn: Reports of Biden's classified documents 'undercuts all of our credibility as Democrats'
"The president himself is a bit upset with the way it's been handled," Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) says. "I suspect you're always uncomfortable when something like this were to happen."Jan. 16, 2023.
White House says there are no visitors logs for Biden's Delaware home
The White House and the Secret Service said Monday they do not maintain visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s personal home in Wilmington, Delaware, a day after a top House Republican called for their release. “Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” White...
Embattled Rep. Santos awarded seats on Science and Small Business committees
WASHINGTON — House Republicans awarded embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., seats on two House committees Tuesday, even as he faces federal, state and local investigations and fellow Republicans demand that he resign. The GOP Steering Committee, which is led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California and doles out committee...
Biden silent about special counsel investigation as more classified documents discovered
President Biden has been publicly silent about the special counsel’s investigation into his handling of classified material. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports on the White House facing intensifying criticism about a lack of transparency.Jan. 17, 2023.
House GOP announces new committee assignments
House Republicans revealed key committee assignments including those who will investigate the Biden administration. NBC’s Ryan Nobles lays out the newest additions to the Judiciary committee as well as where controversial Rep. George Santos was placed by the GOP. Jan. 18, 2023.
Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents
Pressure is mounting on President Biden as House Republicans call for the release of visitor logs to his Delaware home after documents marked classified were found at his private residence last week. NBC News’ Carol Lee and legal analyst Danny Cevallos have the details. Jan. 17, 2023.
NBC News
MTP NOW Jan. 16 — Classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home; California battered by storm
More classified documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del. home. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the classified documents and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden approves a disaster declaration for California as the state faces more major flooding.Jan. 16, 2023.
White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents
Questions and frustration about classified documents found in President Biden’s D.C. office and Delaware home are now the subject of a special counsel investigation.Jan. 17, 2023.
Any anti-abortion legislation ‘headed straight for the trashcan,’ Virginia state senator says
State Sen.-elect Aaron Rouse (D-Va.) narrowly flipped a key Republican-held state Senate seat in a special election. He did so by campaigning against the 15-week abortion ban being pushed by Virginia’s Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.Jan. 17, 2023.
Failed GOP candidate visited homes of New Mexico Democratic politicians to dispute election before shootings, officials say
A failed Republican candidate for the New Mexico House visited the homes of local Democratic leaders to vehemently dispute his election loss weeks before he is alleged to have orchestrated a series of shootings at their residences, elected officials said. Republican Solomon Pena is accused of conspiring with and paying...
Full Panel: White House beginning to ‘punch back for the first time’ over classified documents
Mike Memoli, Tia Mitchell, Cornell Belcher and Rick Tyler join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the White House’s response to classified documents found in unsecured setting.Jan. 17, 2023.
New Mexico GOP candidate arrested in plot to shoot Democratic officials
Solomon Peña, the alleged suspect in a plot involving shootings at Democratic officials’ homes, confronted them weeks before following his loss in a state election. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has more details.Jan. 18, 2023.
Who is the Russian mercenary leaving his mark on the Ukrainian battlefield?
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the West to speed up its weapons supplies, a Russian mercenary group is declaring victory in the small town of Soledar, Russia’s first battlefield victory for months. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports from Kyiv. Jan. 17, 2023.
