Middle Georgians honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MIDDLE GEORGIA, (WGXA) -- MLK Day brought people together across Middle Georgia on Monday with marches and celebrations honoring Dr. King. One of the day's first marches was in Houston County. People in Perry started their march from Old Field Baptist Church. The president of Houston County's NAACP Jonathan Johnson...
School officials in Ohio discuss circumventing critical race theory ban, watchdog says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TND) — Public school officials in Columbus, Ohio, can be heard discussing how to circumvent a proposed state law banning them from teaching critical race theory in an undercover report from the right-leaning watchdog group Accuracy in Media (AIM). Last year in Ohio, the state legislature attempted...
Georgia's circa 1985 K-12 school funding formula set for a redo
Georgians who started kindergarten the year the state adopted its K-12 education funding formula are now in their forties, but the formula remains essentially unchanged. The 1985 Quality Basic Education Act guides the state in distributing nearly $11 billion to its 1.6 million public school students, but calls for change have been growing louder in recent years. Since its inception, the state’s population has roughly doubled, and costs for expenses like transportation, technology and counselors have radically changed in the intervening decades.
Georgia House of Rep. Speaker Jon Burns appoints special committee on healthcare
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Special Committee to oversee the House's healthcare policy has been selected. On Tuesday, House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington), appointed the House Special Committee. The committee will oversee both legislative and budgetary aspects of the healthcare policy. Republican Butch Parrish (Swainsboro) will chair the committee. Speaker...
State economist predicts drop-off in corporate taxes
ATLANTA – The state’s chief economist injected a note of caution Tuesday as the General Assembly began reviewing Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 budget request. More than half of the state’s record $6.6 billion surplus was built on a huge increase in capital gains tax...
